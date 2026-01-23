Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known

Ukraine, the USA, and Russia intend to gather for trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi on Friday, UNN reports.

The meeting, as noted by The Guardian, was confirmed early Friday morning after talks in Moscow between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, US envoy Steve Witkoff, and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Kremlin diplomatic adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters that these talks were "useful in all respects," adding that it was "agreed that the first meeting of the trilateral working group on security issues will take place today in Abu Dhabi."

As Reuters notes, Ushakov told reporters that the talks, which began shortly before midnight and lasted about four hours, were "substantive, constructive, and very frank."

Full details of the talks in the United Arab Emirates were not disclosed, and it was unclear whether Russian and Ukrainian officials would meet in person.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the talks would last two days.

As Axios notes, before leaving Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters that the last stumbling block in the negotiations was territorial control in eastern Ukraine, and that the talks in Abu Dhabi would focus on narrowing the gaps on this issue. The draft agreement with the US on security guarantees, which had long been another stumbling block, is "completed" and should be signed, Zelenskyy said. At the same time, the publication indicates that it remains unclear whether the conditions agreed upon by the US and Ukraine are acceptable to Moscow.

"We are on the last mile [of negotiations]. It is very difficult… the Russians must be ready for compromises," Zelenskyy said.

As The Guardian writes, in Abu Dhabi on Friday, Witkoff, Kushner, and the American team are to meet with a Russian delegation led by General Igor Kostyukov, director of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.

Ushakov, as Reuters writes, said that Russian Admiral Igor Kostyukov would lead Moscow's team at the trilateral security talks, and envoy Kirill Dmitriev would meet separately on economic issues with Steve Witkoff.

But, outlining the next steps, as Reuters notes, Ushakov did not welcome any significant breakthrough. "The most important thing is that during these talks between our president and the Americans, it was reiterated that without resolving the territorial issue according to the formula agreed in Anchorage, there is no hope of achieving a long-term settlement," he said, referring to last year's Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.

Ushakov said that Putin emphasized that Russia is "sincerely interested" in a diplomatic solution. However, he added: "Until this is achieved, Russia will continue to consistently achieve the goals of the 'special military operation'."

Ushakov also praised the Americans for organizing Friday's security meeting involving Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.

"The Americans, it must be admitted, did a lot to prepare for it, and they hope that this meeting will be successful and open up prospects for progress on the whole range of issues related to ending the conflict and reaching a peace agreement," he said.

According to a Ukrainian official quoted by Axios, US Army Secretary Dan Driskell will also join the talks.

Zelenskyy is sending his chief negotiator Rustem Umerov, head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, diplomatic adviser Serhiy Kyslytsya, and military and intelligence officials, Axios notes.

Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev, as indicated, will join the talks along with intelligence representatives.

As The Guardian notes, the Trump administration is pushing for a peaceful settlement, with its envoys shuttling between Kyiv and Moscow for talks that some fear could force Ukraine into an unfavorable deal. The US president said on Wednesday that Putin and Zelenskyy would be "foolish" if they couldn't get together and make a deal.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Witkoff said that one important issue remained in the negotiations, without specifying which one.

Zelenskyy said that the future status of the lands currently occupied by Russia in the east of the country is unresolved, but peace proposals are "almost ready."

Both sides have previously emphasized the importance of the territorial issue. In particular, Putin demanded that Ukraine give up 20% of the eastern Donetsk region that it still holds. Zelenskyy refused to give up land that Ukraine has successfully defended since 2022 through a grueling and costly war of attrition.

Russia also demands that Ukraine abandon its ambitions to join NATO and rejects any presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil after a peace agreement.

"The Russians must be ready for compromises, because, you know, everyone must be ready, not just Ukraine, and this is important for us," Zelenskyy said from Davos, adding that post-war security guarantees between Washington and Kyiv are ready if an agreement is reached, although they will require ratification by each country.

Zelenskyy spoke after a closed-door meeting with the US president in Davos. The Ukrainian president delivered a sharp speech in Davos, accusing European leaders of being in "Greenland mode," waiting for leadership from Trump on Ukraine and other geopolitical crises, instead of taking action themselves.

Despite Trump's limited and scattered support for Ukraine since he took office a year ago, Zelenskyy focused on Europe's role in the conflict, accusing the continent's leaders of complacency and inaction, The Guardian writes.

"Just last year, here in Davos, I ended my speech with the words: 'Europe must know how to defend itself,'" Zelenskyy said. "A year has passed, and nothing has changed."

Speaking to reporters as he flew back to Washington, Trump said his meeting with Zelenskyy went well, adding that the Ukrainian president told him he wanted to make a deal to end the war.

Trump noted that both Putin and Zelenskyy want to reach an agreement, and that "everyone is making concessions" to try to end the war.

He said that the stumbling blocks in the negotiations had remained unchanged for the past six or seven months, noting that "borders" were a key issue. "The main obstacles are the same things that have held this back for the past year," he said.

Trump also said that he and Zelenskyy discussed how Ukrainians are enduring a cold winter without heating. Ukraine is experiencing a harsh winter, with Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure leading to power and heating outages in much of the capital Kyiv, as well as other major cities.