$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
07:54 AM • 202 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 3248 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 6008 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 16778 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 39429 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 52019 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 38621 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 32221 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 22768 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 21301 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.4m/s
84%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US unveils 'master plan' to rebuild Gaza as a prosperous hubJanuary 22, 10:12 PM • 4414 views
J.D. Vance urged Minneapolis authorities to cooperate with ICE to reduce "chaos"January 22, 10:57 PM • 3736 views
Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hoursJanuary 23, 12:19 AM • 17855 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia05:00 AM • 17338 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million05:24 AM • 16719 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 29389 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 33842 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 45438 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 37018 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 90885 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
J. D. Vance
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
Davos
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 15042 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 32449 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 28572 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 49940 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 71846 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Social network
BM-21 "Grad"

Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are planning trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi regarding conflict resolution. The main issue remains territorial control in eastern Ukraine.

Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known

Ukraine, the USA, and Russia intend to gather for trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

The meeting, as noted by The Guardian, was confirmed early Friday morning after talks in Moscow between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, US envoy Steve Witkoff, and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Kremlin diplomatic adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters that these talks were "useful in all respects," adding that it was "agreed that the first meeting of the trilateral working group on security issues will take place today in Abu Dhabi."

As Reuters notes, Ushakov told reporters that the talks, which began shortly before midnight and lasted about four hours, were "substantive, constructive, and very frank."

What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow23.01.26, 03:52 • 16778 views

Full details of the talks in the United Arab Emirates were not disclosed, and it was unclear whether Russian and Ukrainian officials would meet in person.

US and Ukraine to propose 'energy truce' to Russia during Abu Dhabi meeting - media22.01.26, 20:59 • 2958 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the talks would last two days.

Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE22.01.26, 16:44 • 32221 view

As Axios notes, before leaving Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters that the last stumbling block in the negotiations was territorial control in eastern Ukraine, and that the talks in Abu Dhabi would focus on narrowing the gaps on this issue. The draft agreement with the US on security guarantees, which had long been another stumbling block, is "completed" and should be signed, Zelenskyy said. At the same time, the publication indicates that it remains unclear whether the conditions agreed upon by the US and Ukraine are acceptable to Moscow.

"We are on the last mile [of negotiations]. It is very difficult… the Russians must be ready for compromises," Zelenskyy said.

As The Guardian writes, in Abu Dhabi on Friday, Witkoff, Kushner, and the American team are to meet with a Russian delegation led by General Igor Kostyukov, director of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.

Ushakov, as Reuters writes, said that Russian Admiral Igor Kostyukov would lead Moscow's team at the trilateral security talks, and envoy Kirill Dmitriev would meet separately on economic issues with Steve Witkoff.

But, outlining the next steps, as Reuters notes, Ushakov did not welcome any significant breakthrough. "The most important thing is that during these talks between our president and the Americans, it was reiterated that without resolving the territorial issue according to the formula agreed in Anchorage, there is no hope of achieving a long-term settlement," he said, referring to last year's Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.

Ushakov said that Putin emphasized that Russia is "sincerely interested" in a diplomatic solution. However, he added: "Until this is achieved, Russia will continue to consistently achieve the goals of the 'special military operation'."

Ushakov also praised the Americans for organizing Friday's security meeting involving Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.

"The Americans, it must be admitted, did a lot to prepare for it, and they hope that this meeting will be successful and open up prospects for progress on the whole range of issues related to ending the conflict and reaching a peace agreement," he said.

According to a Ukrainian official quoted by Axios, US Army Secretary Dan Driskell will also join the talks.

Zelenskyy is sending his chief negotiator Rustem Umerov, head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, diplomatic adviser Serhiy Kyslytsya, and military and intelligence officials, Axios notes.

Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev, as indicated, will join the talks along with intelligence representatives.

As The Guardian notes, the Trump administration is pushing for a peaceful settlement, with its envoys shuttling between Kyiv and Moscow for talks that some fear could force Ukraine into an unfavorable deal. The US president said on Wednesday that Putin and Zelenskyy would be "foolish" if they couldn't get together and make a deal.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Witkoff said that one important issue remained in the negotiations, without specifying which one.

"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit22.01.26, 09:31 • 19027 views

Zelenskyy said that the future status of the lands currently occupied by Russia in the east of the country is unresolved, but peace proposals are "almost ready."

Documents aimed at ending the war are almost ready - Zelenskyy22.01.26, 17:54 • 2700 views

Both sides have previously emphasized the importance of the territorial issue. In particular, Putin demanded that Ukraine give up 20% of the eastern Donetsk region that it still holds. Zelenskyy refused to give up land that Ukraine has successfully defended since 2022 through a grueling and costly war of attrition.

Russia also demands that Ukraine abandon its ambitions to join NATO and rejects any presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil after a peace agreement.

"The Russians must be ready for compromises, because, you know, everyone must be ready, not just Ukraine, and this is important for us," Zelenskyy said from Davos, adding that post-war security guarantees between Washington and Kyiv are ready if an agreement is reached, although they will require ratification by each country.

Zelenskyy spoke after a closed-door meeting with the US president in Davos. The Ukrainian president delivered a sharp speech in Davos, accusing European leaders of being in "Greenland mode," waiting for leadership from Trump on Ukraine and other geopolitical crises, instead of taking action themselves.

Despite Trump's limited and scattered support for Ukraine since he took office a year ago, Zelenskyy focused on Europe's role in the conflict, accusing the continent's leaders of complacency and inaction, The Guardian writes.

"Just last year, here in Davos, I ended my speech with the words: 'Europe must know how to defend itself,'" Zelenskyy said. "A year has passed, and nothing has changed."

Speaking to reporters as he flew back to Washington, Trump said his meeting with Zelenskyy went well, adding that the Ukrainian president told him he wanted to make a deal to end the war.

"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with Putin22.01.26, 15:45 • 14383 views

Trump noted that both Putin and Zelenskyy want to reach an agreement, and that "everyone is making concessions" to try to end the war.

Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"23.01.26, 08:33 • 6008 views

He said that the stumbling blocks in the negotiations had remained unchanged for the past six or seven months, noting that "borders" were a key issue. "The main obstacles are the same things that have held this back for the past year," he said.

Trump also said that he and Zelenskyy discussed how Ukrainians are enduring a cold winter without heating. Ukraine is experiencing a harsh winter, with Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure leading to power and heating outages in much of the capital Kyiv, as well as other major cities.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Rustem Umerov
The Guardian
Davos
Reuters
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Abu Dhabi
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Donetsk
Kyiv