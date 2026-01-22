Documents aimed at ending the war are almost ready - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that documents aimed at ending the war are almost ready and Russia must be prepared to stop this war, UNN reports.

"Today we met with President Trump, and our teams are working almost every day. It's not easy. Documents aimed at ending the war are almost ready. And that really matters. Ukraine is working. This brings results, and Russia must be ready to stop this war, to stop this aggression," Zelenskyy said. - Zelenskyy said during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump productive and meaningful. They discussed the work of the teams, air defense for Ukraine, and additional missiles.