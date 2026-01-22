Documents aimed at ending the war are almost ready - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that documents for ending the war are almost ready. He emphasized that Russia must be ready to stop its aggression.
"Today we met with President Trump, and our teams are working almost every day. It's not easy. Documents aimed at ending the war are almost ready. And that really matters. Ukraine is working. This brings results, and Russia must be ready to stop this war, to stop this aggression," Zelenskyy said.
Recall
Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump productive and meaningful. They discussed the work of the teams, air defense for Ukraine, and additional missiles.