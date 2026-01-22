$43.180.08
03:45 PM • 2424 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 6982 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 10736 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 13757 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 26193 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 14704 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 15457 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 17756 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 22066 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 28328 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
Documents aimed at ending the war are almost ready - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that documents for ending the war are almost ready. He emphasized that Russia must be ready to stop its aggression.

Documents aimed at ending the war are almost ready - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that documents aimed at ending the war are almost ready and Russia must be prepared to stop this war, UNN reports.

"Today we met with President Trump, and our teams are working almost every day. It's not easy. Documents aimed at ending the war are almost ready. And that really matters. Ukraine is working. This brings results, and Russia must be ready to stop this war, to stop this aggression," Zelenskyy said.

- Zelenskyy said during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Recall

Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump productive and meaningful. They discussed the work of the teams, air defense for Ukraine, and additional missiles.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Davos
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine