"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with Putin

US President Donald Trump said that negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were "good", and also noted that "everyone wants the war to end," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Donald Trump appeared before the cameras after meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos, which, according to the president's team, lasted one hour.

He noted that negotiations with the President of Ukraine were "good."

He was asked if there was a chance to reach an agreement today, and he replied: "We'll see what happens."

"We are meeting with Russia, it will happen tomorrow, and we will meet with President Putin," he says.

"I had a very good meeting with President Zelenskyy, everyone wants the war to end."

Trump also told reporters that they did not discuss Zelenskyy's entry into the Peace Council.

Zelenskyy's office stated that the meeting with Trump lasted an hour and was "very good" - journalist