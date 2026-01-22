Zelenskyy's office stated that the meeting with Trump lasted an hour and was "very good" - journalist

In the team of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the meeting with US leader Donald Trump was called "very good," UNN reports with reference to DW journalist Misha Komadovsky.

According to the Ukrainian delegation, the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy has concluded. It lasted about an hour. And President Zelenskyy's team calls it "very good." - the journalist reported.

Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting in Davos concluded - journalist