Zelenskyy's office stated that the meeting with Trump lasted an hour and was "very good" - journalist

11:49 AM • 3988 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 12921 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 7028 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 10738 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 14209 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 19883 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 26824 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 41464 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 39806 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 66391 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Oil market revives: prices rise after Trump abandons tariffs against EuropeJanuary 22, 04:58 AM • 11089 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22PhotoJanuary 22, 05:06 AM • 16123 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticismJanuary 22, 05:36 AM • 30192 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESHJanuary 22, 05:49 AM • 17382 views
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFAPhotoJanuary 22, 06:26 AM • 14778 views
Publications
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 12921 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 10319 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 66391 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 58503 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 59135 views
Advertisement
Actual
Zelenskyy's office stated that the meeting with Trump lasted an hour and was "very good" - journalist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

According to the Ukrainian delegation, the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy has concluded. It lasted about an hour.

Zelenskyy's office stated that the meeting with Trump lasted an hour and was "very good" - journalist

In the team of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the meeting with US leader Donald Trump was called "very good," UNN reports with reference to DW journalist Misha Komadovsky.

According to the Ukrainian delegation, the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy has concluded. It lasted about an hour. And President Zelenskyy's team calls it "very good." 

- the journalist reported.

Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting in Davos concluded - journalist22.01.26, 15:20 • 888 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine