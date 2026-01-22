Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting in Davos concluded - journalist

The meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the USA, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, has concluded in Davos. This was reported by FT journalist Christopher Miller, citing representatives of the Ukrainian leader, according to UNN.

"The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy has concluded," the journalist reported, citing the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Earlier, the US President told Sky News that a peace deal for Ukraine was "getting closer."

