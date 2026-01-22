$43.180.08
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 11678 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 5738 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 10102 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 13698 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 19602 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 26619 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 41364 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 39733 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 65808 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting in Davos concluded - journalist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

The meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States has concluded, FT journalist Christopher Miller reported, citing representatives of the Ukrainian leader.

Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting in Davos concluded - journalist

The meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the USA, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, has concluded in Davos. This was reported by FT journalist Christopher Miller, citing representatives of the Ukrainian leader, according to UNN.

"The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy has concluded," the journalist reported, citing the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Earlier, the US President told Sky News that a peace deal for Ukraine was "getting closer."

Zelenskyy arrives in Davos22.01.26, 14:16 • 1126 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
United States
Ukraine