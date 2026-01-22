Zelenskyy arrives in Davos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22, Le Monde reports, according to UNN.

Details

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Davos," the publication writes.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos and meet with US President Donald Trump.

As noted in the OP, a meeting with Donald Trump is expected after lunch.

The President will also, according to the agenda, take part in the panel session "International Advisory Council for Ukraine's Recovery". Within the framework of the event, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with representatives of energy companies.

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland for meeting with Trump - OP