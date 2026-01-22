Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland for meeting with Trump - OP

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:31 AM • 3812 views
"We're nearing the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 9978 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 18663 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 34014 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 34404 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 55791 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 31648 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 50725 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 50785 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21803 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 16779 views
For the first time in almost a year, Venezuelan crude oil is heading to Europe - BloombergJanuary 22, 12:50 AM • 11326 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22Photo05:06 AM • 7926 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism05:36 AM • 22034 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESH05:49 AM • 9874 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 55795 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 50726 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 49267 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 50786 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 63411 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 16847 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 15627 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 16080 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 49267 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 35244 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland for meeting with Trump - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos. He will hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump and take part in a panel discussion.

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland for meeting with Trump - OP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos and meet with US President Donald Trump, President's press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov told reporters, UNN writes.

The President of Ukraine arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum and meet with President Trump

- the press secretary reported.

As noted in the OP, the meeting with Donald Trump is expected after lunch.

Also, the President, according to the agenda, will take part in the panel session "International Advisory Council for Ukraine's Recovery". Within the framework of the event, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with representatives of energy companies.

Zelenskyy went to Davos - OP22.01.26, 10:06 • 1280 views

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Davos
Switzerland
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy