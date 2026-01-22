Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland for meeting with Trump - OP
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos. He will hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump and take part in a panel discussion.
As noted in the OP, the meeting with Donald Trump is expected after lunch.
Also, the President, according to the agenda, will take part in the panel session "International Advisory Council for Ukraine's Recovery". Within the framework of the event, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with representatives of energy companies.