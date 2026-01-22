Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland for meeting with Trump - OP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos and meet with US President Donald Trump, President's press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov told reporters, UNN writes.

As noted in the OP, the meeting with Donald Trump is expected after lunch.

Also, the President, according to the agenda, will take part in the panel session "International Advisory Council for Ukraine's Recovery". Within the framework of the event, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with representatives of energy companies.

Zelenskyy went to Davos - OP