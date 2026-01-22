Zelenskyy went to Davos - OP

$43.180.08
Exclusive
11:29 AM
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
10:59 AM
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "there will be another one soon"
07:31 AM
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
07:01 AM
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Oil market revives: prices rise after Trump abandons tariffs against EuropeJanuary 22, 04:58 AM • 6200 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22PhotoJanuary 22, 05:06 AM • 12919 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticismJanuary 22, 05:36 AM • 26736 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESH05:49 AM • 14103 views
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFAPhoto06:26 AM • 11155 views
Publications
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
11:29 AM
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 4222 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 62692 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 55494 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 54968 views
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 20055 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 17583 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 18140 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 54946 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 37045 views
Zelenskyy went to Davos - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2614 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is heading to Davos. This was announced by the President's communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn.

Zelenskyy went to Davos - OP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is heading to Davos, Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn told reporters, UNN reports.

The President is on his way to Davos

- reported the OP.

Addition

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Switzerland. Trump initially announced the meeting for Wednesday, but later said that the meeting was scheduled for Thursday.

Trump said he was dealing with Putin, who he believes wants to make a deal to end the war, adding that he believes Zelenskyy is also ready to reach an agreement.

Trump announces meeting with Zelensky in Davos21.01.26, 16:39 • 11075 views

Trump, Reuters notes, said he expected to negotiate a deal to end the war sooner, but there is an "abnormal hatred" between the two leaders.

On Wednesday, he said that Washington was getting closer to mediating a ceasefire agreement. "I think I can say we're pretty close," he said. "We have to stop this... I think they're at a point now where they can come together and make a deal. And if they don't, they're fools."

We are moderately close to signing an agreement: Trump on Ukraine21.01.26, 19:29 • 5064 views

Meanwhile, on January 22, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. According to Witkoff, the initiative for this meeting came from the Russian side.

Lilia Podolyak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
