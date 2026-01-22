Zelenskyy went to Davos - OP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is heading to Davos, Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn told reporters, UNN reports.

The President is on his way to Davos - reported the OP.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Switzerland. Trump initially announced the meeting for Wednesday, but later said that the meeting was scheduled for Thursday.

Trump said he was dealing with Putin, who he believes wants to make a deal to end the war, adding that he believes Zelenskyy is also ready to reach an agreement.

Trump, Reuters notes, said he expected to negotiate a deal to end the war sooner, but there is an "abnormal hatred" between the two leaders.

On Wednesday, he said that Washington was getting closer to mediating a ceasefire agreement. "I think I can say we're pretty close," he said. "We have to stop this... I think they're at a point now where they can come together and make a deal. And if they don't, they're fools."

Meanwhile, on January 22, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. According to Witkoff, the initiative for this meeting came from the Russian side.