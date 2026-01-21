We are moderately close to signing an agreement: Trump on Ukraine

The United States is doing everything possible to end the war in Ukraine, and the situation is now slightly improving. This statement was made by US President Donald Trump in Davos, UNN reports.

We are trying to do everything possible. I would say we are moderately close to signing an agreement. For example, when Russia is ready for certain conditions, President Zelenskyy is not ready... And when Zelenskyy wants to sign an agreement, Putin is not ready. - said Trump.

He emphasized that "it's time for NATO to take on more responsibility" and that "the UN should be doing much more."

The American president added that "the situation is now slightly improving" regarding negotiations and noted that "Steve Wyckoff is doing a great job negotiating."

Trump said that Putin and Zelenskyy "hate each other as much as possible" and again announced a meeting with the Ukrainian president for today.

"I hope that sooner or later they will be able to sit down at the negotiating table and reach agreements. But if they both don't do that, then they are just fools... I don't want to offend anyone, but we need to reach some agreements," Trump concluded.

