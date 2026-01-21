$43.180.08
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
02:44 PM • 12448 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
02:30 PM • 11545 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 22151 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 28113 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 18911 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 20626 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasons
January 20, 08:12 PM • 38430 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 57652 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 49677 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
We are moderately close to signing an agreement: Trump on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

US President Donald Trump stated in Davos that the US is moderately close to signing a peace agreement on Ukraine. He noted that the negotiation situation is improving, but the parties cannot reach an agreement simultaneously.

We are moderately close to signing an agreement: Trump on Ukraine

The United States is doing everything possible to end the war in Ukraine, and the situation is now slightly improving. This statement was made by US President Donald Trump in Davos, UNN reports.

We are trying to do everything possible. I would say we are moderately close to signing an agreement. For example, when Russia is ready for certain conditions, President Zelenskyy is not ready... And when Zelenskyy wants to sign an agreement, Putin is not ready.

- said Trump.

He emphasized that "it's time for NATO to take on more responsibility" and that "the UN should be doing much more."

The American president added that "the situation is now slightly improving" regarding negotiations and noted that "Steve Wyckoff is doing a great job negotiating."

Trump said that Putin and Zelenskyy "hate each other as much as possible" and again announced a meeting with the Ukrainian president for today.

"I hope that sooner or later they will be able to sit down at the negotiating table and reach agreements. But if they both don't do that, then they are just fools... I don't want to offend anyone, but we need to reach some agreements," Trump concluded.

Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media21.01.26, 17:14 • 6104 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Davos
NATO
United Nations
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv