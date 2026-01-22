$43.180.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

According to Zelenskyy, the trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia is scheduled for January 23-24 in the United Arab Emirates. The President of Ukraine announced this at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE

A trilateral meeting (Ukraine, USA, and Russia) at the technical level is planned for Friday, January 23, and Saturday, January 24, in the United Arab Emirates, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, UNN reports.

My team will meet with the American team, I think this will be the first trilateral meeting in the Emirates, I think it will be tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. This will be a two-day meeting in the Emirates. I hope the Emirates know about this. (...) But in any case, they will go there. I think it's good if this trilateral meeting starts at a technical level.

- Zelenskyy said.

"I hope we find... I don't know, the Russians should be ready for compromises, because, you know, everyone should be ready, not just Ukraine, and this is important for us. So we'll see what the results will be," the President continued.

"Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow we will have a trilateral meeting, it's better than not having any dialogue," Zelenskyy noted.

He also indicated that today the American team is going to Moscow. "They were waiting for our meeting with President Trump, and now they will go," Zelenskyy said.

"Our guys are meeting with the Americans today, then the Americans are meeting with the Russians tomorrow, tonight - when, I don't know, maybe Putin is sleeping, you said no one knows what's in his head," the President indicated, adding to the host's clarification whether they might have to wait for the meeting to take place: "I don't know."

Addition

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Kremlin head Vladimir Putin received a draft peace plan earlier this month through his aide Kirill Dmitriev, which was agreed upon with Ukrainian and European counterparts. The documents, as stated, were unofficially handed over to Moscow for review, allowing Putin to prepare feedback and propose changes before the expected visit of US President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.

"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit22.01.26, 09:31 • 16880 views

US negotiators met with Ukrainian negotiators yesterday, and Zelenskyy met with Trump today, after which he stated that the work of the teams within the framework of peace negotiations was discussed, where "the documents are even more prepared."

Julia Shramko

