"We're nearing the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit

Steve Witkoff, an envoy of US President Donald Trump involved in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, stated that significant progress has been made and indicated that "we are nearing the end." He said this during a speech at the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos, writes UNN.

I think we've made significant progress. I think there was some confusion at the beginning of this process. I've been to Moscow quite often, but I think it's important to go there because we're nearing the end, and I'm really optimistic. - said Witkoff.

Trump's envoy reported that the previous evening he had met with Ukrainian negotiators, the head of the President's Office General Kyrylo Budanov, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov. "By the way, they were amazing for the Ukrainian people here, you have a great negotiating team," Witkoff noted.

"We've spent a lot of time together, I don't know how much, but it could be 100 hours together since Geneva. It's literally such a comprehensive process," he continued.

And I think we've boiled it down to one issue, and we've discussed different options for that issue, which means it can be resolved. - Witkoff pointed out.

"So, if both sides want to resolve it, we will resolve it. That's my opinion," Trump's envoy emphasized.

Witkoff indicated that he "just feels inspired." "By the way, I want to mention President Zelenskyy, because he has always been on top of this issue, he is available when we need to call him for guidance, we contact him by phone, and, of course, as everyone knows, with President Trump, as he said yesterday, Mark (NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was present during the discussion - ed.), when we talked about direct negotiations, he asked: 'Can I negotiate directly?' So, the president is always available too, just as he is," Witkoff noted.

So tonight we are going to Moscow. We are not staying there overnight, we are going straight to Abu Dhabi. This is an important indicator, because now Abu Dhabi will be for working groups, military-to-military, prosperity. - Witkoff reported.

"Jared (Kushner) and I constantly talk about the importance of prosperity," he pointed out.

"Last night at dinner, we discussed all evening the growth trends of the Ukrainian economy and financial system, capital markets, jobs," Witkoff continued.

According to him, "the president spoke about a duty-free zone with Ukraine, which I think will be a game-changer." "You will see industry move significantly into this area. Imagine being able to outcompete because you're not paying tariffs," Witkoff noted. "This is sending goods to the United States. So, we talked about some important things that the Ukrainian people deserve, because they have been so courageous in this fight. And today they are in really difficult conditions."

"And I fully sympathize with that on behalf of the president and our administration," he pointed out.

And that's partly why we're going to Moscow, to have discussions about how we're going to finish this and how we're going to make it better for your people. - Witkoff noted.

"And I want you to know that this is the most important undertaking Jared and I have. We are tasked with doing everything we can to solve this problem. (...) It's time to put an end to this. I think we will," Witkoff concluded.

