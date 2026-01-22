US and Ukraine to propose 'energy truce' to Russia during Abu Dhabi meeting - media

The US and Ukraine plan to offer Russia a limited ceasefire during a meeting in Abu Dhabi. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing sources, according to UNN.

According to Financial Times sources, the US and Ukraine plan to offer Russia a limited ceasefire during a meeting in Abu Dhabi. The proposal suggests that Moscow should cease strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, while Kyiv should stop attacks on Russian oil refineries and "shadow fleet" tankers.

The publication notes that Kyiv and Washington are currently awaiting Moscow's response to the negotiation proposal. It is expected that US President's special representative Steve Witkoff will present this initiative to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow. Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to arrive in Russia on the evening of January 22.

