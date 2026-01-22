$43.180.08
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 7010 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 10440 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 12998 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 14643 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 16136 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 29515 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15501 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16055 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 18561 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
US and Ukraine to propose 'energy truce' to Russia during Abu Dhabi meeting - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The US and Ukraine plan to propose a limited ceasefire to Russia during a meeting in Abu Dhabi. The proposal envisages an end to strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and attacks on Russian oil refineries.

US and Ukraine to propose 'energy truce' to Russia during Abu Dhabi meeting - media

The US and Ukraine plan to offer Russia a limited ceasefire during a meeting in Abu Dhabi. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

According to Financial Times sources, the US and Ukraine plan to offer Russia a limited ceasefire during a meeting in Abu Dhabi. The proposal suggests that Moscow should cease strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, while Kyiv should stop attacks on Russian oil refineries and "shadow fleet" tankers.

Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner on January 22: Kremlin announced details22.01.26, 11:30 • 8034 views

The publication notes that Kyiv and Washington are currently awaiting Moscow's response to the negotiation proposal. It is expected that US President's special representative Steve Witkoff will present this initiative to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow. Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to arrive in Russia on the evening of January 22.

Trump's envoy Witkoff promised a visit to Kyiv "soon"22.01.26, 12:15 • 2960 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Financial Times
Abu Dhabi
United States
Ukraine