Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner on January 22: Kremlin announced details
Kyiv • UNN
On January 22, Vladimir Putin will meet with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. After the meeting, a briefing by Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov will take place, Dmitry Peskov announced.
Details
According to Peskov, after the Americans' meeting with Putin, the "conversation on the topic of international settlement" will continue.
We expect that after the conversation, but it is important to realize that it will be quite late. We will organize a similar conference call, a telephone briefing by my colleague Yuri Ushakov, who will participate in this meeting.
Recall
US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff stated that he is going to Moscow to discuss ending the war.