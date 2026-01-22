Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner on January 22: Kremlin announced details

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:31 AM • 4586 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 10894 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 19542 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 35081 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 35280 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 57037 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 32094 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 51537 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 51498 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21847 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 17555 views
For the first time in almost a year, Venezuelan crude oil is heading to Europe - BloombergJanuary 22, 12:50 AM • 11977 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22Photo05:06 AM • 8768 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism05:36 AM • 22834 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESH05:49 AM • 10403 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 57041 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 51540 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 50186 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 51499 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 64018 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 17585 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 15983 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 16438 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 50183 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 35573 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
The New York Times

Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner on January 22: Kremlin announced details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

On January 22, Vladimir Putin will meet with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. After the meeting, a briefing by Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov will take place, Dmitry Peskov announced.

Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner on January 22: Kremlin announced details

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will hold talks on January 22 with US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Following the talks, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov will hold a briefing. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated this in a comment to Russian "media," according to UNN.

Details

According to Peskov, after the Americans' meeting with Putin, the "conversation on the topic of international settlement" will continue.

We expect that after the conversation, but it is important to realize that it will be quite late. We will organize a similar conference call, a telephone briefing by my colleague Yuri Ushakov, who will participate in this meeting.

- stated the spokesman for the Russian dictator.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff stated that he is going to Moscow to discuss ending the war.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States