Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will hold talks on January 22 with US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Following the talks, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov will hold a briefing. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated this in a comment to Russian "media," according to UNN.

Details

According to Peskov, after the Americans' meeting with Putin, the "conversation on the topic of international settlement" will continue.

We expect that after the conversation, but it is important to realize that it will be quite late. We will organize a similar conference call, a telephone briefing by my colleague Yuri Ushakov, who will participate in this meeting. - stated the spokesman for the Russian dictator.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff stated that he is going to Moscow to discuss ending the war.