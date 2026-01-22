Trump's envoy Witkoff promised a visit to Kyiv "soon"

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's envoy involved in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, announced a visit to Kyiv, as he stated on the sidelines of WEF-2026 in Davos, writes UNN.

Soon - Witkoff answered a question about a potential visit to Kyiv on the air of News.LIVE.

Addition

Witkoff earlier today announced that he is going to Moscow in the evening with Trump's advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and after that to Abu Dhabi, where he announced the work of working groups.

