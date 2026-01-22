$43.180.08
07:31 AM • 6806 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 13519 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 21794 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 37374 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 36935 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 59509 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 32776 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 53349 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 53109 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21950 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Trump's envoy Witkoff promised a visit to Kyiv "soon"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff announced his visit to Kyiv. He also said that he is going to Moscow with Jared Kushner, and then to Abu Dhabi to work with working groups.

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's envoy involved in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, announced a visit to Kyiv, as he stated on the sidelines of WEF-2026 in Davos, writes UNN.

Soon

- Witkoff answered a question about a potential visit to Kyiv on the air of News.LIVE.

Addition

Witkoff earlier today announced that he is going to Moscow in the evening with Trump's advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and after that to Abu Dhabi, where he announced the work of working groups.

Julia Shramko

