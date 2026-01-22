Trump's envoy Witkoff promised a visit to Kyiv "soon"
US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff announced his visit to Kyiv. He also said that he is going to Moscow with Jared Kushner, and then to Abu Dhabi to work with working groups.
Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's envoy involved in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, announced a visit to Kyiv, as he stated on the sidelines of WEF-2026 in Davos, writes UNN.
Witkoff earlier today announced that he is going to Moscow in the evening with Trump's advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and after that to Abu Dhabi, where he announced the work of working groups.
