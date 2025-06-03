Chelsea will pay a penalty of 5 million pounds to return Sancho to Manchester United

$41.620.09
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 103329 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 115869 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 193318 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 102924 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 208981 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 131099 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 136435 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 126800 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 235692 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170277 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Popular news

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 93384 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 103632 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 173116 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 91850 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 81500 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 24144 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 75089 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 103408 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 193382 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 173892 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 14300 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 75089 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 92426 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 104178 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 93898 views
Chelsea will pay a penalty of 5 million pounds to return Sancho to Manchester United

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

Chelsea have decided not to sign winger Sancho on a permanent basis, paying Manchester United £5 million. The player is returning to MU, but plans to consider other options for continuing his career.

Chelsea will pay a penalty of 5 million pounds to return Sancho to Manchester United

Chelsea have decided not to sign winger Jadon Sancho on a permanent basis, despite a £25 million commitment.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Contrary to the terms of the contract under which Jadon Sancho moved to Chelsea last summer from Manchester United, the London club has decided not to sign winger Jadon Sancho on a permanent basis.

Instead, Chelsea will pay a £5 million fine to return the player to Manchester United.

At the same time, Sancho himself is not going to stay at United and will now explore his options.

For reference

In 2021, United signed Sancho for £73 million from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho moved to Stamford Bridge on loan last summer as relations with United manager Erik ten Hag soured.

Chelsea did not pay a loan fee for the player and only covered half of his £300,000-a-week wages.

The Blues were committed to buying Sancho for £25 million if they finished above 14th place in the Premier League. This was achieved.

However, the club and the player's representatives were unable to agree on a contract for Sancho, who would have had to agree to a pay cut from his United contract.

The English forward has a year left on his United contract and the club still owes Dortmund £17 million.

To remind

The British government plans to direct $2.5 billion from the sale of Chelsea to Ukraine. If no agreement is reached, Abramovich faces a lawsuit.

"Chelsea" is targeting Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens02.06.25, 19:31 • 2758 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsFinance
