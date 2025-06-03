Chelsea will pay a penalty of 5 million pounds to return Sancho to Manchester United

Chelsea have decided not to sign winger Jadon Sancho on a permanent basis, despite a £25 million commitment.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Contrary to the terms of the contract under which Jadon Sancho moved to Chelsea last summer from Manchester United, the London club has decided not to sign winger Jadon Sancho on a permanent basis.

Instead, Chelsea will pay a £5 million fine to return the player to Manchester United.

At the same time, Sancho himself is not going to stay at United and will now explore his options.

For reference

In 2021, United signed Sancho for £73 million from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho moved to Stamford Bridge on loan last summer as relations with United manager Erik ten Hag soured.

Chelsea did not pay a loan fee for the player and only covered half of his £300,000-a-week wages.

The Blues were committed to buying Sancho for £25 million if they finished above 14th place in the Premier League. This was achieved.

However, the club and the player's representatives were unable to agree on a contract for Sancho, who would have had to agree to a pay cut from his United contract.

The English forward has a year left on his United contract and the club still owes Dortmund £17 million.

To remind

