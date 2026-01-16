$43.180.08
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 1604 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM • 6686 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 14434 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
05:32 AM • 20196 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 21923 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 32615 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 36575 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 74805 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 84450 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Publications
Exclusives
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1480 views

First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he works in a jacket due to the cold in his office. Earlier, after the Russian attack, there was no heating or water in one of the committees of the Verkhovna Rada.

Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal said that he works in a jacket in his own office due to the cold. He said this during the question hour to the government in parliament, writes UNN.

I haven't measured the temperature in the office, it's quite cold, I'm in a jacket in the office

- Shmyhal said.

Recall

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that in the Verkhovna Rada, at least in one of the committees, there was no heating and water after the Russian attack on January 9.

Julia Shramko

