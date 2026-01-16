Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold
Kyiv • UNN
First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he works in a jacket due to the cold in his office. Earlier, after the Russian attack, there was no heating or water in one of the committees of the Verkhovna Rada.
First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal said that he works in a jacket in his own office due to the cold. He said this during the question hour to the government in parliament, writes UNN.
I haven't measured the temperature in the office, it's quite cold, I'm in a jacket in the office
Recall
Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that in the Verkhovna Rada, at least in one of the committees, there was no heating and water after the Russian attack on January 9.