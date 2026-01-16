Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal said that he works in a jacket in his own office due to the cold. He said this during the question hour to the government in parliament, writes UNN.

I haven't measured the temperature in the office, it's quite cold, I'm in a jacket in the office - Shmyhal said.

Recall

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that in the Verkhovna Rada, at least in one of the committees, there was no heating and water after the Russian attack on January 9.