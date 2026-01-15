Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 13340 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 17733 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 12346 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM • 14608 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 35952 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 33674 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 35596 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 33553 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 27439 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 23084 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Border guards in southern Ukraine destroyed occupiers' quad bikes, communication antenna, and robotJanuary 15, 01:23 AM • 6992 views
Russian offensive in Ukraine slowed down: ISW named the reasonsPhotoJanuary 15, 03:07 AM • 15844 views
"Damage from the Armed Forces of Ukraine": Russia tries to evade responsibility for the destroyed Donbas - CPDJanuary 15, 04:04 AM • 13298 views
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shownPhoto06:59 AM • 11941 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy08:33 AM • 9808 views
Publications
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 2788 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 13340 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope08:08 AM • 17733 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 40636 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 52779 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Yulia Tymoshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis07:20 AM • 3758 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 35021 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 69231 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 60820 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 65035 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
9K720 Iskander

Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2806 views

Khrystyna Totkailo, whose father died after treatment at "Odrex," stated that the clinic's lawsuit against UNN is pressure on the media. The clinic demands a refutation of the materials and 1 million UAH in compensation for covering patients' stories.

Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory

The lawsuit filed by the scandalous Odesa private clinic Odrex against UNN journalists is an act of pressure on the media and an attempt to silence the truth about the tragedies that occurred within the clinic's walls. This was stated by Khrystyna Totkailo, co-founder of the StopOdrex platform, whose father died after treatment at the medical facility, UNN writes.

Context

"Odrex" sued UNN over publications of stories from victims' relatives, as well as those who consider themselves harmed by treatment at this medical facility. The clinic's lawyers demand a retraction of the materials and compensation of 1 million hryvnias for moral damages to "Odrex." Apparently, "Odrex" decided to intimidate and silence journalists who cover stories about victims of treatment at this clinic, and who also monitor the progress of investigations into criminal proceedings involving the clinic. To date, 10 criminal cases are known to be under investigation under the articles "fraud," "improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker," and "intentional homicide."

"They demand a retraction of materials in which journalists tell our stories – stories of people who have faced the pain of loss, tragedies, and the deaths of their loved ones due to 'treatment' at the clinic. Among these stories is mine. The story of my father's death, which Odrex apparently considers 'damage to business reputation.' This lawsuit is not about reputation. It's about the truth that Odrex is trying to erase. Instead of taking responsibility, providing explanations, and communicating with the victims, and letting justice take its course – the clinic goes to court and demands millions from journalists, pressuring them to shut up and stop writing the truth," Khrystyna Totkailo wrote on her Facebook page.

She reminded that "Odrex" also tried to block the StopOdrex platform, created so that those who suffered from treatment at the medical facility could tell their stories.

"First, they tried to block our StopOdrex website, now they are trying to intimidate journalists who dared to listen to us, hear us, and tell our stories so that the whole country would know about them. But the truth will not disappear from lawsuits. We will not be silent, and we are grateful to those who are not afraid to speak with us," Khrystyna Totkailo emphasized.

Documentary film "Wasp's Nest"

The documentary film "Wasp's Nest" became a real exposé of "treatment" at the private Odesa clinic Odrex. Perhaps for the first time, victims of Odrex and relatives of those who could not be saved after treatment at the Odesa clinic told their truth. In the hope of finding justice and protecting others.

One of those who was not afraid to tell her story is Svitlana Huk. The woman became a widow after her husband was admitted to "Odrex" with a thymoma. After the promised "easy operation," he underwent a full thoracotomy, followed by complications, an "artificial kidney" machine, and daily bills of 80-90 thousand UAH. The most shocking part of the Huk family's story was Svitlana's account of how she came to her husband's ward – it was as cold as a freezer, and under the patient's blanket was a space heater. As the widow herself says, Odrex continued to keep her husband's body on life support after clinical death only to issue a larger bill, as staying in a private clinic is charged daily. Her husband died, and when Svitlana could not pay for her husband's death, the clinic sued her, simultaneously threatening her. As the widow says, the pressure was so strong that she even considered suicide.

Volodymyr, another patient, came to "Odrex" for surgery. However, the day after the operation, his condition significantly worsened. It turned out that 85% of his lungs were affected. Although the initial reason for seeking treatment at the clinic had nothing to do with lung problems. Doctors told his wife that her husband had been infected with the bacterium Serratia marcescens, which spreads through dirty hands or unsterile equipment. They added that anything can be caught in intensive care. The husband's condition worsened, he could barely breathe, so he was put into a medical coma. Keeping a patient on life support is expensive, so eventually the family ran out of money. In response, Volodymyr's wife heard a proposal from the clinic's doctors to "turn off the lights" – to disconnect her husband from life support and accept that he could not be saved. Volodymyr miraculously survived, leaving the clinic with damaged health and significant weight loss. There was no mention of infection in the clinic in the discharge summary.

Kyivan Khrystyna Totkailo learned about her father's oncological diagnosis and turned to "Feofaniya." The doctors' council concluded that aggressive chemotherapy was contraindicated before surgery. However, surgeon Ihor Bielotserkovsky, who was also at the council, suggested treatment at Odesa's "Odrex," where his wife, oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, works. He assured the desperate daughter that her father's "larynx and voice would be saved" at the Odesa clinic. Before the trip, the family was forced to pay for a consultation in advance, without an examination, which already raised doubts.

At "Odrex," her father was prescribed a five-day course of aggressive chemotherapy, and a second course was immediately planned. The man had a gastrostomy tube inserted, which required daily care, but, according to Khrystyna, the doctors practically did not examine it. By the time of discharge, there was already a through-hole at the insertion site, through which food was leaking.

After returning to Kyiv, her father's condition sharply deteriorated: his kidneys failed, and an ulcer appeared in his mouth. In response to reports of critical symptoms, the doctor from "Odrex" replied that it was a day off, all questions would be addressed on Monday. The family paid over 250,000 hryvnias, but her father died. Khrystyna is convinced that the prescription of aggressive chemotherapy, contrary to the recommendations of other doctors, was a fatal mistake by "Odrex."

These stories are only a small part of what is shown in the documentary "Wasp's Nest." In fact, there are many more testimonies, and they all describe the same patterns: aggressive financial pressure, neglect of treatment protocols, lack of proper control, and cases that ended in severe complications or death. The film contains testimonies of those affected by "treatment at Odrex." Law enforcement agencies, as well as the Ministry of Health, cannot ignore them. The scale of these stories indicates that the problem is not with individual doctors, but with the system of work at the "Odrex" clinic. Where the main goal, it seems, is not to help the patient, but to make money.

Death of Adnan Kivan

The impetus for the active public coverage of the so-called "Odrex Case" was the death of local businessman-developer Adnan Kivan within the clinic's walls. It is known that he underwent treatment there from May to October 2024. Following his death, two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death (Part 1, Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Later, it turned out that these were Vitaliy Rusakov, head of the surgical department, and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, who was fired from Odrex almost immediately after Adnan Kivan's death. Investigators, based on expert conclusions, believe that the actions of these two doctors led to the death of patient Adnan Kivan.

Odrex inspection by regulator

The Ministry of Health has already conducted an inspection of Odrex clinic's compliance with licensing conditions, found violations, and revoked the medical license issued to "Dim Medytsyny" LLC, which is involved in criminal cases regarding Adnan Kivan's death.

The regulator's next step should be to inspect another legal entity of the clinic, "Medical House 'Odrex'" LLC, which appears in other criminal proceedings. If violations are found, the Ministry of Health must revoke this medical license of the clinic as well.

If this happens, the so-called three-headed dragon will be left with its last medical license, issued in 2012 to "Center of Medicine" LLC. For more details on why Odrex has at least three legal entities with medical licenses, read the UNN material.

Lilia Podolyak

Publications
Odrex
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Social network
Carcinoma
Film
Kyiv