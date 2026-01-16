$43.180.08
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1180 views

The Ministry of Economy reported a 2.2% growth in Ukraine's economy in 2025. This occurred despite attacks on energy infrastructure and high security risks.

Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy

In 2025, Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% despite Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, complex logistics, and security risks, according to preliminary estimates by the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukraine's economy in 2025 continued to operate under conditions of attacks on energy infrastructure, complex logistics, and high security risks. Nevertheless, Ukraine's economy showed growth close to the forecast, which was supported by positive dynamics," the Ministry of Economy stated.

In particular, as indicated, in such key sectors: domestic (primarily retail) trade; construction; manufacturing, including increased production of defense products, pharmaceutical products, metallurgical products, building materials, and other products.

Among the factors that supported economic activity in 2025, the Ministry of Economy listed:

  • implementation of business recovery and development programs financed by international financial assistance. According to the Ministry of Finance, in 2025, within the framework of the "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program, entrepreneurs received new loans totaling about UAH 93.7 billion (UAH 93.1 billion in 2024);
    • growth in household consumption amid rising wages. According to work.ua calculations, the average nominal salary for vacancies as of January 6, 2026, increased by 30.8% (to UAH 27,530) compared to January 7, 2025, and the average salary for resumes increased by 39.9% (to UAH 30,216);
      • significant capital expenditures of the budget for the restoration of critical infrastructure, housing programs (eRecovery, eOselya), and the purchase of domestic products for the defense industry. According to the State Treasury, as of December 1, 2025, capital expenditures of the consolidated budget increased by 17.3% compared to December 1, 2024; according to Ukrfinzhytlo, in 2025, under the "eOselya" program, preferential mortgage loans totaling over UAH 14.8 billion were provided.

        It is also noted that in 2025, structural changes in production continued with an increasing role of activities with higher added value. According to the State Statistics Service, for 11 months of 2025, the share of mechanical engineering in the structure of industrial sales increased to 9.1% (5.7% in 2021).

        "There was also an increase in the utilization of production capacities in industry. According to the State Statistics Service as of October 1, 2025, the highest level of utilization was recorded in pharmaceutical production, furniture production, wood processing, food, and textile industries," the report says.

        In turn, as reported, factors such as the following pushed towards a slowdown in dynamics: 

        • massive Russian missile attacks on electricity generation facilities and, for the first time in the years of full-scale war, on gas extraction infrastructure;
          • lower yields of certain crops due to unfavorable weather conditions (in particular, according to the Ministry of Economy, the largest decrease was in oilseeds: soybeans -26.9%, sunflower -15.8%, rapeseed -7.6%; sugar beet -13.9%; at the same time, grain harvest increased by 3%);
            • logistical difficulties, cessation of natural gas transit by pipeline, as well as narrowing demand, particularly from agriculture.

              In 2025, among the key types of economic activity, growth was supported by domestic trade, construction - thanks to recovery projects, and also manufacturing - in particular, the production of defense products and metallurgy. State business support programs and budget investments in the restoration of critical infrastructure played an important role.

              - said Oleksiy Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

              Russia's economy enters stagnation: GDP growth in November is the lowest since the beginning of 2023

