Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called for the involvement of soldiers wounded in the war with Ukraine in the development of drones, Russian media reported, according to UNN.

Details

I ask the government, together with the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation, to create additional opportunities for involving veterans and servicemen who have been wounded in the development, production, and operation of autonomous systems. The experience, knowledge, and skills of our guys, our heroes, including combat drone pilots who successfully destroyed – and continue to do so – enemy equipment, should be in demand in civilian life, already at the forefront of technological progress. - Putin said.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the conscription of Russians in the reserve for military training in 2026.