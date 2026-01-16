$43.180.08
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 7706 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
05:32 AM • 14659 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 19168 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 30367 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 35197 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 72043 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 82098 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 39715 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 35338 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
Oil prices sharply dropped: the market calmed down after the US abandoned a strike on IranJanuary 16, 12:25 AM • 15034 views
A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacksVideoJanuary 16, 04:12 AM • 10923 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16Photo04:55 AM • 14127 views
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhoto05:20 AM • 11859 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequences07:54 AM • 5128 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 23174 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 55442 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 72026 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 82081 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 67839 views
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Great Britain
Qatar
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 14346 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 26756 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 48201 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 81753 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 72465 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1718 views

Ukraine is supplied with fuel for more than 20 days, imports continue. Gas reserves are also under control, there are no restrictions.

Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister

Ukraine has fuel reserves for more than 20 days, and imports continue. Gas reserves are also available, and no gas restrictions are applied. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal during the question hour to the government in parliament, writes UNN.

We keep the fuel situation under control, this applies to both gasoline and diesel. We have reserves for more than 20 days. We continue imports

- Shmyhal said.

The Minister of Energy added:

The situation with gas reserves is also under control. Imports continue, production continues. Gas infrastructure is also under constant attacks. No details here. But we have reserves. We do not apply gas restrictions, we restore and strengthen protection

In Ukraine, there is not a single power plant left that has not been attacked by the enemy - Shmyhal16.01.26, 10:41 • 1654 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal