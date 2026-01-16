Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister

Ukraine has fuel reserves for more than 20 days, and imports continue. Gas reserves are also available, and no gas restrictions are applied. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal during the question hour to the government in parliament, writes UNN.

We keep the fuel situation under control, this applies to both gasoline and diesel. We have reserves for more than 20 days. We continue imports - Shmyhal said.

The Minister of Energy added:

The situation with gas reserves is also under control. Imports continue, production continues. Gas infrastructure is also under constant attacks. No details here. But we have reserves. We do not apply gas restrictions, we restore and strengthen protection

In Ukraine, there is not a single power plant left that has not been attacked by the enemy - Shmyhal