In Ukraine, there is not a single power plant left that has not been attacked by the enemy - Shmyhal

In Ukraine, there is not a single power plant left that has not been hit by Russian strikes during the war. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal during the question hour to the government in parliament, UNN writes.

Russians are using their entire arsenal against critical infrastructure facilities - ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, modernized drones. Last year, they launched 612 targeted combined attacks on the energy sector. - Shmyhal said.

According to him, "now the intensity is only increasing, strikes are happening every day."

In Ukraine, there is not a single power plant left that has not been hit by the enemy during the war. Thousands of megawatts of generation have been knocked out. - Shmyhal emphasized.

Curfew movement rules are changing: Shmyhal explained what will be allowed