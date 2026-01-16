$43.180.08
In Ukraine, there is not a single power plant left that has not been attacked by the enemy - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that all Ukrainian power plants have been subjected to Russian strikes. According to him, the enemy carried out 612 attacks on energy facilities last year.

In Ukraine, there is not a single power plant left that has not been attacked by the enemy - Shmyhal

In Ukraine, there is not a single power plant left that has not been hit by Russian strikes during the war. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal during the question hour to the government in parliament, UNN writes.

Russians are using their entire arsenal against critical infrastructure facilities - ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, modernized drones. Last year, they launched 612 targeted combined attacks on the energy sector.

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, "now the intensity is only increasing, strikes are happening every day."

In Ukraine, there is not a single power plant left that has not been hit by the enemy during the war. Thousands of megawatts of generation have been knocked out.

- Shmyhal emphasized.

Curfew movement rules are changing: Shmyhal explained what will be allowed16.01.26, 08:49 • 2402 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal