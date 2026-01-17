Despite an unsettling calm in Iran, authorities call for executions, and clerics threaten Trump

Photo: AP

After a wave of large-scale protests that began in late December 2025, a relative calm has settled in Iran. Harsh repressions by security forces, which resulted in the deaths of several thousand people, suppressed active protests against the theocratic regime. In Tehran, street life has outwardly returned to normal, but the country has been experiencing a complete internet shutdown for a week. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

During Friday prayers, a high-ranking Iranian cleric made a harsh statement, calling for the death penalty for detained demonstrators.

In addition to internal threats, the cleric personally addressed US President Donald Trump with warnings, indicating a high level of tension in relations between the countries.

Trump's "red lines" and conciliatory rhetoric

Despite Tehran's aggressive statements, Donald Trump unexpectedly adopted a softer tone. He thanked the Iranian leadership for refraining from executing hundreds of detained activists so far.

Analysts consider this an indication that Washington may abandon the idea of a military strike. Currently, the key "red lines" for the White House remain mass killings of peaceful protesters and the official execution of death sentences for participants in demonstrations.

Currently, the Iranian authorities are not reporting new centers of unrest, but the situation remains unstable due to the critical state of the economy and the ongoing digital isolation of the population.

