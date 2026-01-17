Despite an unsettling calm in Iran, authorities call for executions, and clerics threaten Trump

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
12:18 AM • 1996 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 11267 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 15959 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 20331 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 19292 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 36088 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 31988 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 27905 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25829 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25134 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Britain sees first flight of autonomous military helicopterPhotoJanuary 16, 05:04 PM • 3548 views
Chechen leader's son Adam Kadyrov in intensive care after car accident in Grozny - MediaJanuary 16, 06:43 PM • 4432 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 5514 views
Czech Republic to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine to combat dronesJanuary 16, 08:46 PM • 6654 views
Kadyrov's son urgently transported to Moscow hospital after car accident - Russian mediaJanuary 16, 09:01 PM • 3220 views
Publications
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 20331 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 15330 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 48148 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 79457 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 97964 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Musician
Tim Walz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Venezuela
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhoto12:47 AM • 950 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 5560 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 20518 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 25374 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 36951 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Instagram
Starlink

Despite an unsettling calm in Iran, authorities call for executions, and clerics threaten Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

A lull has settled in Iran after the protests, but authorities are calling for the execution of detainees. A high-ranking cleric is threatening Donald Trump, who has adopted a soft tone.

Despite an unsettling calm in Iran, authorities call for executions, and clerics threaten Trump
Photo: AP

After a wave of large-scale protests that began in late December 2025, a relative calm has settled in Iran. Harsh repressions by security forces, which resulted in the deaths of several thousand people, suppressed active protests against the theocratic regime. In Tehran, street life has outwardly returned to normal, but the country has been experiencing a complete internet shutdown for a week. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

During Friday prayers, a high-ranking Iranian cleric made a harsh statement, calling for the death penalty for detained demonstrators.

Iranian authorities demand ransom from families of dead protesters for release of bodies - BBC16.01.26, 05:39 • 3832 views

In addition to internal threats, the cleric personally addressed US President Donald Trump with warnings, indicating a high level of tension in relations between the countries.

Trump's "red lines" and conciliatory rhetoric

Despite Tehran's aggressive statements, Donald Trump unexpectedly adopted a softer tone. He thanked the Iranian leadership for refraining from executing hundreds of detained activists so far.

US threatens decisive action against Iran at UN Security Council, while Russia is the only one to support Tehran16.01.26, 02:11 • 14112 views

Analysts consider this an indication that Washington may abandon the idea of a military strike. Currently, the key "red lines" for the White House remain mass killings of peaceful protesters and the official execution of death sentences for participants in demonstrations.

Currently, the Iranian authorities are not reporting new centers of unrest, but the situation remains unstable due to the critical state of the economy and the ongoing digital isolation of the population. 

Trump thanked Iran for canceling the execution of political prisoners16.01.26, 21:40 • 2308 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
US Elections
Skirmishes
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Tehran
Iran