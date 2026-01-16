Trump thanked Iran for canceling the execution of political prisoners

$43.180.08
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 4618 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 10330 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 13972 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 31328 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 29305 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 26642 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25243 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24184 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 34005 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answer
Due to new Russian attacks, two regions are without power, Kyiv and two regions have restrictions, and emergency blackouts are in effect in several regions - Ministry of Energy
January 16, 09:52 AM
TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court ruling
January 16, 09:54 AM
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold
January 16, 10:34 AM
Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-18
January 16, 12:42 PM
Ukraine and US have differences on peace agreement - Zelenskyy
02:04 PM
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 10336 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for Tymoshenko
04:00 PM
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it
January 15, 06:00 PM
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
January 15, 10:29 AM
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 94936 views
UNN Lite
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration features
07:05 PM
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold
January 16, 10:34 AM
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palette
January 15, 04:22 PM
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis
January 15, 07:20 AM
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
January 13, 03:09 PM
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
TikTok

Trump thanked Iran for canceling the execution of political prisoners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Donald Trump thanked Iran for canceling the execution of hundreds of political prisoners, expressing respect for this decision. The real death toll during the protests in Iran could reach 20,000 people.

Trump thanked Iran for canceling the execution of political prisoners

President Donald Trump took the unusual step of thanking the Iranian government for not carrying out the execution of, in his words, hundreds of political prisoners. This is reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

"Iran has canceled the hanging of over 800 people. And I have great respect for the fact that they canceled," Trump said.

Addition

The actual number of deaths during the protests in Iran could be between 12,000 and 20,000 people.

US President Donald Trump is considering military action options in Iran after the deaths of dozens of people during anti-government protests. He has been briefed on various intervention plans but has not yet made a final decision.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
News of the World
