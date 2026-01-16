Trump thanked Iran for canceling the execution of political prisoners

President Donald Trump took the unusual step of thanking the Iranian government for not carrying out the execution of, in his words, hundreds of political prisoners. This is reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

"Iran has canceled the hanging of over 800 people. And I have great respect for the fact that they canceled," Trump said.

The actual number of deaths during the protests in Iran could be between 12,000 and 20,000 people.

US President Donald Trump is considering military action options in Iran after the deaths of dozens of people during anti-government protests. He has been briefed on various intervention plans but has not yet made a final decision.