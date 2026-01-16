Iranian authorities demand ransom from families of dead protesters for release of bodies - BBC

$43.180.08
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 16489 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 24710 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 57463 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 69329 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 37264 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33832 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52849 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42359 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44526 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 14053 views
The government has approved a list of items prohibited in schoolsJanuary 15, 06:01 PM • 3816 views
Vance will not attend the Munich Security ConferenceJanuary 15, 06:05 PM • 2858 views
German Federal Court Blames Ukraine for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack - MediaJanuary 15, 06:25 PM • 4228 views
Svyrydenko: Ministry of Education and KMDA should extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 2026January 15, 07:58 PM • 4884 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 14070 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 46909 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky

January 15, 08:19 AM • 57463 views
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 57463 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope

January 15, 08:08 AM • 69329 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 60920 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Elon Musk
United States
Ukraine
Iran
White House
Venezuela
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 10383 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 23186 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 44919 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 78656 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 69587 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Film

Iranian authorities demand ransom from families of dead protesters for release of bodies - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Iranian security forces are demanding thousands of dollars from the families of dead protesters for the release of their bodies. The authorities also offer free release of bodies on condition of a public statement that they died at the hands of protesters.

Iranian authorities demand ransom from families of dead protesters for release of bodies - BBC
Photo: Reuters

Families of those killed during nationwide protests in Iran have faced widespread extortion by security forces. According to BBC, law enforcement agencies and hospital staff are demanding thousands of dollars for the return of bodies for burial, an unaffordable sum for most citizens of the country. UNN reports this.

Details

According to monitoring data, the number of deaths in the last two weeks of protests has reached at least 2,435 people. The bodies of those killed are kept in morgues under heavy guard. In the city of Rasht, a family reported a demand to pay 700 million tomans (about $5,000) for the release of a loved one's body. In Tehran, a Kurdish builder's family was demanded one billion tomans ($7,000), while the average salary in this sector is less than $100 per month.

Russia at UN accused US of interfering in Iran's affairs and attempting to overthrow the government16.01.26, 00:13 • 1508 views

Some hospital staff secretly call relatives, urging them to collect bodies before security forces arrive to avoid official levies.

Manipulation of "martyr" status

In addition to financial pressure, the authorities use the bodies of the deceased for propaganda. Relatives at Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra morgue were offered to take the bodies for free on the condition that they publicly declare that their children were members of the paramilitary Basij and died at the hands of protesters.

We were asked to participate in a pro-government rally and portray the body as a martyr's body. We did not agree to this

- one of the family members of the deceased told BBC Persian.

Scale of repression

The situation in Iranian morgues remains critical. It is reported that more than 70 bodies of protesters were simultaneously in only one Poursina hospital in Rasht. Those families who cannot pay the "ransom" are forced to leave the bodies of their relatives at the disposal of the regime, which often buries them in unknown places without proper rites. 

Iranian dissident warns of "brutal massacre" in Iran and calls on the world to intervene16.01.26, 00:46 • 1500 views

Stepan Haftko

