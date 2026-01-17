Defense of Charlie Kirk's alleged killer seeks recusal of prosecutors due to conflict of interest

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
12:18 AM • 1332 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 10573 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 15256 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 19427 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 18790 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 35790 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 31792 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 27820 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25775 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25049 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China stopped importing electricity from RussiaJanuary 16, 04:40 PM • 3242 views
Britain sees first flight of autonomous military helicopterPhotoJanuary 16, 05:04 PM • 2998 views
Chechen leader's son Adam Kadyrov in intensive care after car accident in Grozny - MediaJanuary 16, 06:43 PM • 3896 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 4744 views
Czech Republic to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine to combat drones08:46 PM • 5912 views
Publications
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 19428 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 14966 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 47926 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 79263 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 97737 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Tim Walz
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Venezuela
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhoto12:47 AM • 506 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 4752 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 20374 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 25249 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 36824 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

Defense of Charlie Kirk's alleged killer seeks recusal of prosecutors due to conflict of interest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Attorneys for Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering Charlie Kirk, have filed a motion to recuse prosecutors. The reason cited was a conflict of interest due to the testimony of a deputy district attorney's child.

Defense of Charlie Kirk's alleged killer seeks recusal of prosecutors due to conflict of interest

On Friday, Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering prominent conservative activist Charlie Kirk, appeared in a Utah state court. The defendant's lawyers filed a motion to disqualify the entire prosecution team, citing a personal interest of one of the prosecutors. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The reason for the appeal was that the 18-year-old child of the deputy district attorney was a direct witness to the shooting at a rally at Utah Valley University.

Trump posthumously awarded activist Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom15.10.25, 03:37 • 4308 views

According to the case materials, immediately after the incident, the witness sent a text message to his father describing the chaos at the scene. The defense claims that such family ties create a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of the trial.

Death Penalty Dispute

Robinson's lawyers insist that the "haste" with which the prosecution announced its intention to seek the death penalty for aggravated murder indicates excessive emotionality on the part of the prosecution. In their opinion, this casts doubt on the fairness of both previous and future decisions in this high-profile case.

It should be recalled that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson denies his guilt in the shooting that occurred on September 10 in Orem. Currently, the judge is reviewing documents regarding the possible recusal of the prosecution team.

Charlie Kirk's Murder: Utah Prosecutor Files Formal Charges Against Tyler Robinson, Will Seek Death Penalty16.09.25, 22:05 • 8821 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Utah
Associated Press