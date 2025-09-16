Charlie Kirk's Murder: Utah Prosecutor Files Formal Charges Against Tyler Robinson, Will Seek Death Penalty

Reuters

Tyler Robinson has been formally charged with aggravated murder of political activist Charlie Kirk. The Utah prosecutor will seek the death penalty, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Robinson is also accused of aggravated use of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

Jeff Gray, Utah County Attorney, says he will seek the death penalty for 22-year-old Robinson.

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.