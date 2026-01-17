Venezuela is opening a new chapter in its energy policy, officially entering the international liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market for the first time. The signing of a historic contract was announced by acting President Delcy Rodríguez during an address on state television on Friday, January 16, 2026, writes UNN.

Details

The signing of the agreement is part of a strategy to transform Venezuela into a country open to investment after the removal of Nicolás Maduro from power. Fuel production is concentrated at the "Jose" refinery complex in the east of the country. Despite the industry suffering from underinvestment and accidents in recent years, the new leadership aims to revive the gas sector.

Today, for the first time in our history, a contract for the marketing of liquefied petroleum gas has been signed. We are fulfilling our promise made to President Maduro and our people – stated Rodríguez.

Technological Challenges and Political Realities

Currently, a significant portion of Venezuelan gas is produced as a byproduct of oil extraction. Due to a lack of infrastructure, a large amount of this resource is simply flared. The launch of exports should encourage companies to implement projects for the utilization and beneficial use of this fuel.

Further expansion of Venezuela's export capacity will largely depend on political coordination with Washington. After the capture of Nicolás Maduro by the Donald Trump administration, the country is in a phase of adapting to a new political reality, which requires a review of relations with the United States to lift sanctions and attract foreign capital into the energy sector.

