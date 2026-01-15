Trump announces "very fruitful" conversation with interim Venezuelan president

The United States of America plans to become a partner for Venezuela. This was announced on the Truth Social social network by US President Donald Trump, according to UNN.

Details

He said he had a "very fruitful" conversation with interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez.

We are making tremendous progress in helping Venezuela stabilize and recover - wrote the head of the White House.

He clarified that during the negotiations, key topics were discussed, including cooperation in the energy sector, mineral extraction, trade, and national security issues. According to Trump, a potential partnership between the US and Venezuela could be beneficial for both sides.

"Venezuela will soon be great and prosperous again, perhaps even greater than ever before!" - predicted the US President.

Recall

Recently, Donald Trump published an image on Truth Social where he called himself "acting president of Venezuela." The screenshot states that Trump allegedly "assumed this position" in January 2026.

