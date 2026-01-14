Battle for Power: Trump Pressures Republican Senators Ahead of Venezuela Vote

On Wednesday, the US Senate is preparing for a crucial vote on a resolution that would limit President Donald Trump's right to conduct independent military actions in Venezuela. The document emerged as a reaction to the recent capture of Nicolas Maduro by American special forces. This is stated in the AP material, writes UNN.

Details

President Trump launched a large-scale campaign to pressure Republican senators who supported the resolution's advancement last week. During a speech in Michigan, he publicly criticized the group of "defectors," calling Senator Rand Paul a "loser" and Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski "disasters." Trump claims that the law "ties his hands" after one of the most successful operations in history.

US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories

Positions of the parties and doubts of senators

The situation in the Senate remains uncertain due to a change in sentiment among Republicans:

Josh Hawley (Missouri) hinted at a change of position after a conversation with Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who assured that there were no plans for a ground invasion.

Susan Collins (Maine) confirmed that she continues to support limiting powers.

Todd Young (Indiana) could cast the decisive vote, but he has not yet revealed his intentions.

Political significance of the vote

Democrats insist on adopting the resolution, emphasizing the constitutional role of Congress in matters of war. Senator Tim Kaine stated that lawmakers should not vote for their own "irrelevance."

Even if approved by the Senate, the document is unlikely to become law, as it requires the president's signature. However, this vote has become a key test of Republican loyalty and the Senate's willingness to control Trump's foreign policy ambitions in the Western Hemisphere.

Trump said his power as commander-in-chief is limited only by his own morality - NYT