Battle for Power: Trump Pressures Republican Senators Ahead of Venezuela Vote

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
05:38 PM • 2552 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 5266 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 7028 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 10511 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 12406 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 12368 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 12962 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 11918 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 17745 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
January 14, 12:25 PM • 10333 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
0m/s
90%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - BloombergJanuary 14, 08:52 AM • 15093 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complexJanuary 14, 09:19 AM • 21765 views
Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlementsJanuary 14, 09:48 AM • 8190 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 22932 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - KulykJanuary 14, 12:31 PM • 8454 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 17743 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 23152 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 37389 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 51645 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 64459 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Denys Shmyhal
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Tehran
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 24815 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 59504 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 52073 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 56746 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 58056 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild

Battle for Power: Trump Pressures Republican Senators Ahead of Venezuela Vote

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The U.S. Senate is preparing to vote on a resolution limiting President Trump's authority to take military action in Venezuela. Trump is pressuring Republicans who supported advancing the resolution.

Battle for Power: Trump Pressures Republican Senators Ahead of Venezuela Vote

On Wednesday, the US Senate is preparing for a crucial vote on a resolution that would limit President Donald Trump's right to conduct independent military actions in Venezuela. The document emerged as a reaction to the recent capture of Nicolas Maduro by American special forces. This is stated in the AP material, writes UNN.

Details

President Trump launched a large-scale campaign to pressure Republican senators who supported the resolution's advancement last week. During a speech in Michigan, he publicly criticized the group of "defectors," calling Senator Rand Paul a "loser" and Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski "disasters." Trump claims that the law "ties his hands" after one of the most successful operations in history.

US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories14.01.26, 08:55 • 15987 views

Positions of the parties and doubts of senators

The situation in the Senate remains uncertain due to a change in sentiment among Republicans:

  • Josh Hawley (Missouri) hinted at a change of position after a conversation with Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who assured that there were no plans for a ground invasion.
    • Susan Collins (Maine) confirmed that she continues to support limiting powers.
      • Todd Young (Indiana) could cast the decisive vote, but he has not yet revealed his intentions.

        Political significance of the vote

        Democrats insist on adopting the resolution, emphasizing the constitutional role of Congress in matters of war. Senator Tim Kaine stated that lawmakers should not vote for their own "irrelevance."

        Even if approved by the Senate, the document is unlikely to become law, as it requires the president's signature. However, this vote has become a key test of Republican loyalty and the Senate's willingness to control Trump's foreign policy ambitions in the Western Hemisphere. 

        Trump said his power as commander-in-chief is limited only by his own morality - NYT08.01.26, 23:40 • 15251 view

        Stepan Haftko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Maine
        Missouri
        Marco Rubio
        Nicolas Maduro
        Democratic Party (United States)
        United States Senate
        Republican Party (United States)
        United States Congress
        Venezuela
        Susan Collins
        Rand Paul
        Michigan
        Donald Trump
        Indiana