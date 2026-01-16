Photo: AP

Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, in her first address to the nation on Thursday, January 15, called for a radical overhaul of the country's economic model. She advocated for opening up the oil industry to large-scale foreign investment and normalizing relations with the United States. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The statement came less than two weeks after the overthrow of Nicolás Maduro. Rodríguez, who previously served as vice president, is now pushing for reforms in the energy sector, which has been under sanctions for years. She urged lawmakers to approve changes that would allow foreign companies access to the world's largest oil reserves.

Venezuela, being in free trade relations with the world, can sell the products of its energy industry - she emphasized in the presence of foreign diplomats.

Saving the social sphere and infrastructure

The new vision of the government envisages the creation of two sovereign wealth funds, where funds from raw material exports will be directed:

Health Fund: for urgent provision of hospitals, where even basic materials such as syringes or surgical screws are currently lacking.

Infrastructure Fund: for the restoration of dilapidated state facilities and networks that have not been modernized for years.

Trump and oil control

The change in rhetoric comes under significant pressure from Washington. The Donald Trump administration has already promised to take control of Venezuelan oil sales to ensure the stability of world markets. Rodríguez effectively acknowledged the need for cooperation with the US within the framework of a "new political reality," which contradicts the previous anti-American course of the Maduro regime.

