Acting President of Venezuela calls for dialogue with US and opening of oil industry

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 15, 10:04 PM • 6058 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 18117 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 25717 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 58741 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 70457 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 37550 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 34023 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 53024 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42478 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44699 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Without direct intervention: Russia helps Iran suppress protests - MediaJanuary 15, 06:48 PM • 2668 views
OSCE Permanent Council discussed Russia's massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine - SybihaJanuary 15, 07:21 PM • 3148 views
Svyrydenko: Ministry of Education and KMDA should extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 2026January 15, 07:58 PM • 6068 views
Czech President Pavel called for replacing sympathy for Ukraine with direct and clear supportVideoJanuary 15, 08:52 PM • 3132 views
Oil prices sharply dropped: the market calmed down after the US abandoned a strike on Iran12:25 AM • 3422 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 14845 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 47425 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 58743 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 70458 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 61289 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Tim Walz
Elon Musk
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
White House
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 10750 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 23425 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 45113 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 78841 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 69760 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Truth Social
Film

Acting President of Venezuela calls for dialogue with US and opening of oil industry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, has called for a review of the country's economic model. She advocated for opening the oil industry to foreign investment and normalizing relations with the United States.

Acting President of Venezuela calls for dialogue with US and opening of oil industry
Photo: AP

Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, in her first address to the nation on Thursday, January 15, called for a radical overhaul of the country's economic model. She advocated for opening up the oil industry to large-scale foreign investment and normalizing relations with the United States. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The statement came less than two weeks after the overthrow of Nicolás Maduro. Rodríguez, who previously served as vice president, is now pushing for reforms in the energy sector, which has been under sanctions for years. She urged lawmakers to approve changes that would allow foreign companies access to the world's largest oil reserves.

Venezuela's interim leader changes rhetoric after Trump's warnings05.01.26, 08:57 • 5455 views

Venezuela, being in free trade relations with the world, can sell the products of its energy industry

- she emphasized in the presence of foreign diplomats.

Venezuelan opposition leader Machado met with Trump at the White House15.01.26, 23:26 • 1972 views

Saving the social sphere and infrastructure

The new vision of the government envisages the creation of two sovereign wealth funds, where funds from raw material exports will be directed:

  • Health Fund: for urgent provision of hospitals, where even basic materials such as syringes or surgical screws are currently lacking.
    • Infrastructure Fund: for the restoration of dilapidated state facilities and networks that have not been modernized for years.

      Trump and oil control

      The change in rhetoric comes under significant pressure from Washington. The Donald Trump administration has already promised to take control of Venezuelan oil sales to ensure the stability of world markets. Rodríguez effectively acknowledged the need for cooperation with the US within the framework of a "new political reality," which contradicts the previous anti-American course of the Maduro regime. 

      Trump announces "very fruitful" conversation with interim Venezuelan president15.01.26, 07:44 • 5194 views

      Stepan Haftko

      PoliticsNews of the World
      Sanctions
      Energy
      Nicolas Maduro
      Venezuela
      Donald Trump
      United States