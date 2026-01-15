$43.180.08
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado met with Trump at the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado met with US President Donald Trump. The purpose of the visit is to strengthen her position in the struggle for leadership in Venezuela after the removal of Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuelan opposition leader Machado met with Trump at the White House
Photo: AP

Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado met with US President Donald Trump. The purpose of the visit is to strengthen her position in the struggle for leadership in Venezuela after US special forces removed Nicolás Maduro from power on January 3. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the meeting, Trump currently continues to support acting President Delcy Rodríguez. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt noted that the administration is satisfied with the ongoing cooperation with Venezuela's interim government.

Trump to meet with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado: Media learns date12.01.26, 23:40 • 6315 views

So far, they have fulfilled all the demands and requests of the United States and the president. The president likes what he sees and expects this cooperation to continue.

- Leavitt stated.

Trump's doubts about Machado's leadership

Although Machado received over 90% of the votes in the 2023 opposition primaries, Donald Trump publicly questioned her ability to lead the country. He previously stated that he was unsure if there was enough "respect" and "support" within Venezuela for her appointment to head the new government. Such remarks caused surprise among Machado's allies and some American lawmakers.

It should be recalled that Nicolás Maduro is currently in prison in New York, where he faces federal drug trafficking charges. 

Trump said he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from Machado: the Committee reacted10.01.26, 16:17 • 14255 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Karoline Leavitt
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
Donald Trump
New York City
United States