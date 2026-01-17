Strategic power substation on fire in Moscow region: part of Serpukhov left without electricity

On the night of January 17, a large-scale fire broke out at an electrical substation in the city of Serpukhov, Moscow Oblast. According to OSINT analysis by the "ASTRA" publication, the 220 kV "Oka" substation No. 400 was engulfed in flames. Eyewitnesses are publishing footage of the incident, one of which was taken from Pionierska Street, just 150 meters from the epicenter of the fire. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As a result of the fire, part of the city and surrounding settlements were left without electricity. Local residents and media report a power outage in:

Krasny Tekstilshchik microdistrict;

Bolshevik settlement;

central parts of Serpukhov.

Proximity to strategic objects

Analysts point out that just 3.5 kilometers from the burning substation is a branch of the Military Academy of Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) named after Peter the Great (Brigadna Street, 17). This adds particular weight to the incident given the strategic importance of the object.

Currently, no official information has been received from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations or local authorities regarding the causes of the fire. Experts do not rule out both technical malfunction and external influence on the region's energy infrastructure.

