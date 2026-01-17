$43.180.08
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
06:27 PM • 9092 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 14204 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 18138 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 18157 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 35344 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 31487 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 27723 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25715 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24901 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Publications
Exclusives
Strategic power substation on fire in Moscow region: part of Serpukhov left without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

On the night of January 17, a fire broke out at the PS 220 kV "Oka" No. 400 power substation in Serpukhov, Moscow region. Part of the city and surrounding settlements were left without electricity.

Strategic power substation on fire in Moscow region: part of Serpukhov left without electricity

On the night of January 17, a large-scale fire broke out at an electrical substation in the city of Serpukhov, Moscow Oblast. According to OSINT analysis by the "ASTRA" publication, the 220 kV "Oka" substation No. 400 was engulfed in flames. Eyewitnesses are publishing footage of the incident, one of which was taken from Pionierska Street, just 150 meters from the epicenter of the fire. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As a result of the fire, part of the city and surrounding settlements were left without electricity. Local residents and media report a power outage in:

  • Krasny Tekstilshchik microdistrict;
    • Bolshevik settlement;
      • central parts of Serpukhov.

        Proximity to strategic objects

        Analysts point out that just 3.5 kilometers from the burning substation is a branch of the Military Academy of Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) named after Peter the Great (Brigadna Street, 17). This adds particular weight to the incident given the strategic importance of the object.

        Currently, no official information has been received from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations or local authorities regarding the causes of the fire. Experts do not rule out both technical malfunction and external influence on the region's energy infrastructure. 

        Stepan Haftko

