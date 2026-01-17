Strong smoke reported at a chemical plant in the Moscow region

Late in the evening of January 16, residents of the city of Voskresensk, Moscow Oblast, reported a strong smoke that was visible from various parts of the settlement. This is evidenced by social media monitoring data and OSINT analysis by the "ASTRA" publication, writes UNN.

Details

Analysts studied footage released by eyewitnesses online and determined that the source of the smoke was located directly above the territory of the "Voskresensk Mineral Fertilizers" enterprise. In particular, one of the videos was shot in the area of 2nd Zavodskaya Street, which is adjacent to the industrial zone.

About the enterprise

"Voskresensk Mineral Fertilizers" is a large chemical enterprise in Russia that specializes in the production of phosphate fertilizers, ammonia, and other related chemical products.

Given the specifics of production, such incidents can pose a potential environmental threat to the region.

Currently, the causes of the smoke remain unknown. No official information has been received from representatives of the plant or the local Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations department.

