General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a UAV production enterprise in Russia's Rostov region and a number of occupier facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.

As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 13, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Atlant Aero enterprise (Taganrog, Rostov region, Russia) with Ukrainian-made missiles. - reported the General Staff.

"Atlant Aero", as stated, carries out a full cycle of design, manufacturing and testing of "Molniya"-type strike and reconnaissance UAVs, as well as components for "Orion" UAVs.

"The damage to this facility will reduce the enemy's capabilities to produce UAVs and weaken the Russian aggressor's ability to strike civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine," the report says.

"The target was hit - explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the production buildings. The extent of the damage is being clarified," the General Staff noted.

In addition, as reported by the General Staff, a number of enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine were hit.

In particular, in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region - the Tor anti-aircraft missile system (Chereshneve settlement); the Tunguska anti-aircraft missile system (Podspor'ye settlement), the P-18-2 "Prima" radar station (Lozuvatka settlement) and a concentration of enemy manpower in the Lyubymivka area. In the TOT of Donetsk region, an ammunition depot and a concentration of enemy manpower in the Makiivka area were hit, as well as the Tor anti-aircraft missile system (Sonyachne) - indicated the General Staff.

The results are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue planned actions to reduce the offensive and military-economic potential of the Russian occupation forces and force Russia to cease armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

