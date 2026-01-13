$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
08:22 AM • 40 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM • 1862 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 18732 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 33687 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 24947 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 26102 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 40929 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 20977 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 22084 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 47040 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.6m/s
79%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Explosions in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center, a large number of enemy attack UAVs in the regionJanuary 12, 10:33 PM • 11215 views
Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all countries trading with IranJanuary 12, 11:04 PM • 8558 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missilesJanuary 12, 11:25 PM • 13947 views
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll risesJanuary 13, 12:39 AM • 15643 views
Britain will not send troops to Ukraine without security guarantees - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed ForcesJanuary 13, 02:17 AM • 11016 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 40935 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 40738 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 47043 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 43060 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 47555 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Iran
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 36999 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 32403 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 37993 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 40017 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 96121 views
Actual
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Heating
S-300 missile system

General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the "Atlant Aero" enterprise in Taganrog, which produces UAVs. A number of targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine were also hit, including air defense systems and ammunition depots.

General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a UAV production enterprise in Russia's Rostov region and a number of occupier facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.

As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 13, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Atlant Aero enterprise (Taganrog, Rostov region, Russia) with Ukrainian-made missiles.

- reported the General Staff.

"Atlant Aero", as stated, carries out a full cycle of design, manufacturing and testing of "Molniya"-type strike and reconnaissance UAVs, as well as components for "Orion" UAVs.

"The damage to this facility will reduce the enemy's capabilities to produce UAVs and weaken the Russian aggressor's ability to strike civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine," the report says.

"The target was hit - explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the production buildings. The extent of the damage is being clarified," the General Staff noted.

In addition, as reported by the General Staff, a number of enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine were hit.

In particular, in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region - the Tor anti-aircraft missile system (Chereshneve settlement); the Tunguska anti-aircraft missile system (Podspor'ye settlement), the P-18-2 "Prima" radar station (Lozuvatka settlement) and a concentration of enemy manpower in the Lyubymivka area. In the TOT of Donetsk region, an ammunition depot and a concentration of enemy manpower in the Makiivka area were hit, as well as the Tor anti-aircraft missile system (Sonyachne)

- indicated the General Staff.

The results are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue planned actions to reduce the offensive and military-economic potential of the Russian occupation forces and force Russia to cease armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff confirms strike on oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region and a number of targets in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine10.01.26, 15:16 • 4351 view

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Tor missile system
Makiivka
Ukraine