Explosion at Russian Interior Ministry training center, at least 9 injured

Exclusive
08:19 AM • 13679 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 18226 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 12619 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM • 14873 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 36187 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 33817 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 35744 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 33614 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 27474 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 23113 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 3276 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 13671 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope08:08 AM • 18214 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 40809 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 52965 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Yulia Tymoshenko
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Lviv
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis07:20 AM • 3926 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 35109 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 69318 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 60901 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 65117 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
9K720 Iskander

Explosion at Russian Interior Ministry training center, at least 9 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

An explosion occurred at the Russian Interior Ministry's professional training center in Syktyvkar during construction work. At least 9 people were injured, and emergency services are working at the scene.

Explosion at Russian Interior Ministry training center, at least 9 injured

An explosion occurred in the Russian city of Syktyvkar at the Ministry of Internal Affairs' professional training center during construction work. According to the Russian Telegram channel Baza, at least 9 people were injured, UNN reports.

Details

Several ambulance crews and firefighters are working at the scene.

The cause of the explosion — whether it was a cylinder detonation during repair work or a stun grenade — is being investigated, Baza adds.

A fire is currently raging in the building. At least one person, escaping from smoke and fire, climbed onto the scaffolding. Currently, the fire covers an area of about 340 sq. m.

- the Telegram channel's message states.

Explosions in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: a key primary oil refining unit at a local refinery is on fire31.12.25, 05:24 • 15316 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Social network