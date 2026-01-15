Explosion at Russian Interior Ministry training center, at least 9 injured

An explosion occurred in the Russian city of Syktyvkar at the Ministry of Internal Affairs' professional training center during construction work. According to the Russian Telegram channel Baza, at least 9 people were injured, UNN reports.

Details

Several ambulance crews and firefighters are working at the scene.

The cause of the explosion — whether it was a cylinder detonation during repair work or a stun grenade — is being investigated, Baza adds.

A fire is currently raging in the building. At least one person, escaping from smoke and fire, climbed onto the scaffolding. Currently, the fire covers an area of about 340 sq. m. - the Telegram channel's message states.

