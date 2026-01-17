Germany considers boycotting the 2026 World Cup due to the threat of US annexation of Greenland

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
06:27 PM • 8286 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 13205 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 17159 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 17623 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 34850 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 31241 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 27580 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25653 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24780 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 34972 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tymoshenko's verdict: MP announced she would appeal the court's decisionJanuary 16, 01:25 PM • 7182 views
Ukraine and US have differences on peace agreement - ZelenskyyJanuary 16, 02:04 PM • 13838 views
Ukraine and Britain to start monthly production of thousands of Octopus drones: Sybiha announces dateJanuary 16, 02:30 PM • 4244 views
Former German Chancellor Schroeder hid conversations with Putin from archive - DWJanuary 16, 02:56 PM • 10359 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 13488 views
Publications
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 17162 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 13543 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 47330 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 78693 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 97056 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Espen Bart Eide
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhoto07:05 PM • 3356 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 19975 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 24869 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 36465 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 57213 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

Germany considers boycotting the 2026 World Cup due to the threat of US annexation of Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Germany is considering boycotting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. This is due to Donald Trump's plan to establish control over Greenland.

Germany considers boycotting the 2026 World Cup due to the threat of US annexation of Greenland

US President Donald Trump's plan to establish control over Greenland has sparked a strong reaction in German political circles. Jürgen Hardt, the foreign policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group and a close confidant of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, did not rule out the possibility of boycotting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. This was reported by Welt, writes UNN.

Details

Hardt stated that a boycott of the tournament could be an "extreme measure" to force the Trump administration to abandon its claims to Danish territory.

We understand how important this World Cup is to Trump

– the politician emphasized in a comment for Bild.

Tensions escalated after the US military intervention in Venezuela, which heightened European fears about the reality of Trump's threats to use force to annex the strategic island.

White House and NATO reaction

Despite the arrival of European reinforcements in Greenland to support Denmark, Washington remains steadfast.

Calls to boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup are growing due to Trump's threats against Mexico10.01.26, 06:08 • 6134 views

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt noted that the presence of NATO soldiers would not change the president's goal of acquiring the island. The EU fears that unilateral US actions could lead to the collapse of the North Atlantic Alliance and the destruction of the post-war security order.

Criticism of FIFA leadership

Meanwhile, former UEFA president Michel Platini sharply criticized current FIFA head Gianni Infantino in an interview with "The Guardian." Platini accused his former deputy of excessive loyalty to "the rich and powerful" and called his management style authoritarian.

Trump's Visa Reform: 2026 World Cup Participants and Major League Athletes Get 'Green Light' to Enter US16.01.26, 05:02 • 4348 views

Unfortunately, after the pandemic, Infantino is increasingly becoming an autocrat. He lost the game. Now there is less democracy in FIFA than during Blatter's time

– Platini stated.

The criticism also concerns FIFA's decision to award Donald Trump a new "Peace Prize," which many see as political pandering to the American leader amid his aggressive foreign policy. 

Trump received the newly established FIFA Peace Prize at the 2026 World Cup draw05.12.25, 19:42 • 5150 views

Stepan Haftko

SportsPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Skirmishes
CDU/CSU
Karoline Leavitt
Greenland
NATO
Mexico
Venezuela
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
European Union
Denmark
Canada
Germany
United States