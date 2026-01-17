US President Donald Trump's plan to establish control over Greenland has sparked a strong reaction in German political circles. Jürgen Hardt, the foreign policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group and a close confidant of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, did not rule out the possibility of boycotting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. This was reported by Welt, writes UNN.

Details

Hardt stated that a boycott of the tournament could be an "extreme measure" to force the Trump administration to abandon its claims to Danish territory.

We understand how important this World Cup is to Trump – the politician emphasized in a comment for Bild.

Tensions escalated after the US military intervention in Venezuela, which heightened European fears about the reality of Trump's threats to use force to annex the strategic island.

White House and NATO reaction

Despite the arrival of European reinforcements in Greenland to support Denmark, Washington remains steadfast.

Calls to boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup are growing due to Trump's threats against Mexico

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt noted that the presence of NATO soldiers would not change the president's goal of acquiring the island. The EU fears that unilateral US actions could lead to the collapse of the North Atlantic Alliance and the destruction of the post-war security order.

Criticism of FIFA leadership

Meanwhile, former UEFA president Michel Platini sharply criticized current FIFA head Gianni Infantino in an interview with "The Guardian." Platini accused his former deputy of excessive loyalty to "the rich and powerful" and called his management style authoritarian.

Trump's Visa Reform: 2026 World Cup Participants and Major League Athletes Get 'Green Light' to Enter US

Unfortunately, after the pandemic, Infantino is increasingly becoming an autocrat. He lost the game. Now there is less democracy in FIFA than during Blatter's time – Platini stated.

The criticism also concerns FIFA's decision to award Donald Trump a new "Peace Prize," which many see as political pandering to the American leader amid his aggressive foreign policy.

Trump received the newly established FIFA Peace Prize at the 2026 World Cup draw