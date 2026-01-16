General Staff: Defense Forces repelled 153 enemy attacks, the hottest spot being the Pokrovsk direction

As of 10:00 PM on January 16, 153 combat engagements took place at the front. Russian troops continue intense pressure, using over 4,700 kamikaze drones and 144 guided aerial bombs for strikes. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The highest concentration of assault actions is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy attacked 43 times in the areas of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, and Udachne. During the day, 141 occupiers were neutralized there, and a significant amount of equipment was destroyed, including ATGM and a UAV control point. In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 18 attacks near Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, and Yablunivka.

Intensity of battles in the south and east

High enemy activity persists in the Huliaipole direction, where 28 combat engagements were recorded. In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to break through the defense near Stepnohirsk and Prymorske six times. In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled assaults in the areas of Novovodianne and Kolodiazi, with two battles still ongoing.

Situation in other sectors of the front

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the occupiers attacked 11 times towards Vovchansk and surrounding villages. In the Kupyansk and Kramatorsk directions, one attempt at an offensive was recorded in each. The Prydniprovskyi direction remains stable – no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

Three workshops and an administrative building damaged: General Staff clarifies consequences of strike on drone production plant in Taganrog