General Staff: Defense Forces repelled 153 enemy attacks, the hottest spot being the Pokrovsk direction

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
06:27 PM • 4198 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 7242 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 11902 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 14790 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 32193 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 29813 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 26886 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25367 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24344 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 34359 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 18865 views
Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-18January 16, 12:42 PM • 13988 views
Ukraine and US have differences on peace agreement - ZelenskyyJanuary 16, 02:04 PM • 11719 views
Former German Chancellor Schroeder hid conversations with Putin from archive - DW02:56 PM • 6286 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto04:00 PM • 9540 views
Publications
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 11896 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto04:00 PM • 9686 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 45629 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 77094 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 95356 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
United States
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhoto07:05 PM • 1476 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 18918 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 24079 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 35724 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 56505 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
TikTok

General Staff: Defense Forces repelled 153 enemy attacks, the hottest spot being the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Over the past day, 153 combat engagements took place at the front. Russian troops used over 4,700 kamikaze drones and 144 guided aerial bombs.

General Staff: Defense Forces repelled 153 enemy attacks, the hottest spot being the Pokrovsk direction

As of 10:00 PM on January 16, 153 combat engagements took place at the front. Russian troops continue intense pressure, using over 4,700 kamikaze drones and 144 guided aerial bombs for strikes. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The highest concentration of assault actions is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy attacked 43 times in the areas of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, and Udachne. During the day, 141 occupiers were neutralized there, and a significant amount of equipment was destroyed, including ATGM and a UAV control point. In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 18 attacks near Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, and Yablunivka.

Intensity of battles in the south and east

High enemy activity persists in the Huliaipole direction, where 28 combat engagements were recorded. In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to break through the defense near Stepnohirsk and Prymorske six times. In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled assaults in the areas of Novovodianne and Kolodiazi, with two battles still ongoing.

Situation in other sectors of the front

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the occupiers attacked 11 times towards Vovchansk and surrounding villages. In the Kupyansk and Kramatorsk directions, one attempt at an offensive was recorded in each. The Prydniprovskyi direction remains stable – no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time. 

Three workshops and an administrative building damaged: General Staff clarifies consequences of strike on drone production plant in Taganrog16.01.26, 16:41 • 2306 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Myrnohrad