01:20 PM
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 22499 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 21535 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 21730 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 21788 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 21964 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 30142 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 34052 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 26517 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 36700 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Three workshops and an administrative building damaged: General Staff clarifies consequences of strike on drone production plant in Taganrog

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

The General Staff clarified the results of the strike on the "Atlant Aero" enterprise in Taganrog, confirming damage to the UAV assembly workshop, two production workshops, and an administrative building. Also, on January 16, an ammunition depot in Primorsk was hit.

Three workshops and an administrative building damaged: General Staff clarifies consequences of strike on drone production plant in Taganrog

The General Staff clarified the results of the strike on the "Atlant Aero" enterprise in Taganrog, Russia. Damage to the final assembly shop for UAVs, two production shops, and an administrative building has been confirmed, UNN reports.

The results of the strike on the "Atlant Aero" enterprise (Taganrog, Rostov region, Russia) have been clarified. Damage to the final assembly shop for UAVs, two production shops, and the administrative building of the enterprise has been confirmed 

- the report says.

In addition, as reported by the General Staff, as part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 16, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an ammunition depot of a unit from the 76th Airborne Assault Division (Primorsk, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region).

A hit on the target was recorded. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Recall

On January 13, 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the "Atlant Aero" enterprise (Taganrog, Rostov region, Russia) with Ukrainian-made missiles. This facility carries out the full cycle of design, manufacturing, and testing of "Molniya"-type strike and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as the production of components for "Orion" UAVs for the needs of the Russian occupation forces.

General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine