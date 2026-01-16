Three workshops and an administrative building damaged: General Staff clarifies consequences of strike on drone production plant in Taganrog

The General Staff clarified the results of the strike on the "Atlant Aero" enterprise in Taganrog, Russia. Damage to the final assembly shop for UAVs, two production shops, and an administrative building has been confirmed, UNN reports.

The results of the strike on the "Atlant Aero" enterprise (Taganrog, Rostov region, Russia) have been clarified. Damage to the final assembly shop for UAVs, two production shops, and the administrative building of the enterprise has been confirmed - the report says.

In addition, as reported by the General Staff, as part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 16, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an ammunition depot of a unit from the 76th Airborne Assault Division (Primorsk, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region).

A hit on the target was recorded. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Recall

On January 13, 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the "Atlant Aero" enterprise (Taganrog, Rostov region, Russia) with Ukrainian-made missiles. This facility carries out the full cycle of design, manufacturing, and testing of "Molniya"-type strike and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as the production of components for "Orion" UAVs for the needs of the Russian occupation forces.

General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories