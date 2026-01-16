$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
01:20 PM • 268 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 13254 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 12959 views
The EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 13935 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 15288 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM • 17963 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 26105 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 30804 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 25341 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 35627 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacksVideoJanuary 16, 04:12 AM • 20843 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16PhotoJanuary 16, 04:55 AM • 24930 views
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhotoJanuary 16, 05:20 AM • 22431 views
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearingJanuary 16, 07:17 AM • 24439 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequences07:54 AM • 17257 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 33630 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 65690 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 83702 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 92985 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 76740 views
Actual people
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Yulia Tymoshenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Czech Republic
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 7498 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 18556 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 30627 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 51802 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 85317 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Umerov and Budanov, has departed for the United States. Meetings with representatives of Donald Trump regarding prepared documents will take place there.

Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov, is currently en route to the United States, where meetings with representatives of US President Donald Trump regarding documents that are almost ready will take place in the coming days. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel, as reported by UNN.

Despite everything, the Ukrainian team is actively working with representatives of the President of the United States – meetings of our representatives are scheduled for these days. The Ukrainian delegation – Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, and David Arakhamia – is currently on its way to the United States, and we hope that there will be more clarity regarding both the documents that we have already practically prepared with the American side, and Russia's response to all the diplomatic work that has taken place.

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level a document on security guarantees from the United States12.01.26, 17:24 • 4091 view

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with US President Donald Trump at the economic forum in Davos next week. Kyiv's G7 allies may also join the meeting to secure personal support for security guarantees for Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Petr Pavel
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine