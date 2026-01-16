Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov, is currently en route to the United States, where meetings with representatives of US President Donald Trump regarding documents that are almost ready will take place in the coming days. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel, as reported by UNN.

Despite everything, the Ukrainian team is actively working with representatives of the President of the United States – meetings of our representatives are scheduled for these days. The Ukrainian delegation – Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, and David Arakhamia – is currently on its way to the United States, and we hope that there will be more clarity regarding both the documents that we have already practically prepared with the American side, and Russia's response to all the diplomatic work that has taken place. - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level a document on security guarantees from the United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with US President Donald Trump at the economic forum in Davos next week. Kyiv's G7 allies may also join the meeting to secure personal support for security guarantees for Ukraine.