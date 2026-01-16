We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that intelligence indicates Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine, and therefore, attention should be paid to air raid alerts. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

There are separate tasks today for air defense, for the military. We now have information from intelligence that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes. We are honestly talking with partners about missiles for air defense, about the systems that we so desperately need. Supplies are insufficient. We are trying to accelerate, and it is important that partners hear us. A lot is being done now at the level of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. - said Zelenskyy.

He urged to pay attention to air raid alerts.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that until the morning of January 16, Ukraine did not have missiles for some Western air defense systems. Today, Ukraine received a "serious" aid package, which includes missiles for various systems.