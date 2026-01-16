$43.180.08
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 538 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 5818 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
01:20 PM • 12728 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 29902 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 28307 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 26198 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25009 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 23903 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 33323 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
Exclusives
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

President Zelenskyy announced intelligence information regarding Russia's preparation for new strikes. He urged Ukrainians not to ignore air raid alerts.

We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that intelligence indicates Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine, and therefore, attention should be paid to air raid alerts. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

There are separate tasks today for air defense, for the military. We now have information from intelligence that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes. We are honestly talking with partners about missiles for air defense, about the systems that we so desperately need. Supplies are insufficient. We are trying to accelerate, and it is important that partners hear us. A lot is being done now at the level of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

- said Zelenskyy.

He urged to pay attention to air raid alerts.

President Zelenskyy stated that until the morning of January 16, Ukraine did not have missiles for some Western air defense systems. Today, Ukraine received a "serious" aid package, which includes missiles for various systems.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

