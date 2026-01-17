Trump has so far reconsidered using the army against the Minnesota uprisings

US President Donald Trump stated that he would currently refrain from deploying regular troops in Minnesota. Despite previous threats to use the Insurrection Act of 1807, the White House chief noted that he currently sees no reason for its immediate implementation. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The Insurrection Act allows the president to deploy the military to enforce law and order within the country without the consent of Congress. Trump emphasized that he is ready to use this tool in the future if local authorities cannot control the situation.

Earlier, he criticized the state leadership, calling the actions of the governor and mayor "unnecessary," and promised to act "quickly and effectively" if forced to intervene.

Causes of tension in the state

Unrest in Minnesota erupted after a US citizen was fatally wounded by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. Protests escalated into violent clashes between demonstrators and federal officers. Law enforcement used tear gas and flash-bang grenades, while protesters used pyrotechnics against law enforcement.

Political confrontation

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called on Trump to stop the "campaign of retaliation," accusing the federal government of creating chaos in communities. The presidential administration, in turn, justifies the presence of security forces by the need to evict illegal immigrants.

Earlier, Trump had already tried to deploy National Guard forces in large cities, but in December, a Supreme Court decision forced him to withdraw troops from most locations. The use of the Insurrection Act would allow the president to circumvent existing legal restrictions and significantly strengthen federal control over the states.

