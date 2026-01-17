Trump has so far reconsidered using the army against the Minnesota uprisings

$43.180.08
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 10568 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 15244 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 19417 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 18785 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 35784 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 31785 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 27817 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25774 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25048 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
China stopped importing electricity from RussiaJanuary 16, 04:40 PM • 3232 views
Britain sees first flight of autonomous military helicopterPhotoJanuary 16, 05:04 PM • 2992 views
Chechen leader's son Adam Kadyrov in intensive care after car accident in Grozny - MediaJanuary 16, 06:43 PM • 3884 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 4718 views
Czech Republic to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine to combat drones08:46 PM • 5880 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 19417 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 14962 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 47924 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 79262 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 97736 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Tim Walz
Sam Altman
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Venezuela
Germany
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhoto12:47 AM • 492 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 4742 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 20373 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 25248 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 36823 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

Trump has so far reconsidered using the army against the Minnesota uprisings

President Trump has decided not to deploy regular troops in Minnesota, despite previous threats to use the Insurrection Act. He noted that he currently sees no reason for its immediate implementation.

Trump has so far reconsidered using the army against the Minnesota uprisings

US President Donald Trump stated that he would currently refrain from deploying regular troops in Minnesota. Despite previous threats to use the Insurrection Act of 1807, the White House chief noted that he currently sees no reason for its immediate implementation. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The Insurrection Act allows the president to deploy the military to enforce law and order within the country without the consent of Congress. Trump emphasized that he is ready to use this tool in the future if local authorities cannot control the situation.

Rene Goody Murder: Trump Threatens Military Force Over ICE Protests in Minnesota15.01.26, 19:06 • 4126 views

Earlier, he criticized the state leadership, calling the actions of the governor and mayor "unnecessary," and promised to act "quickly and effectively" if forced to intervene.

Causes of tension in the state

Unrest in Minnesota erupted after a US citizen was fatally wounded by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. Protests escalated into violent clashes between demonstrators and federal officers. Law enforcement used tear gas and flash-bang grenades, while protesters used pyrotechnics against law enforcement.

Political confrontation

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called on Trump to stop the "campaign of retaliation," accusing the federal government of creating chaos in communities. The presidential administration, in turn, justifies the presence of security forces by the need to evict illegal immigrants.

Thousands march in Minneapolis over killing of Renee Good by ICE agent11.01.26, 04:40 • 5463 views

Earlier, Trump had already tried to deploy National Guard forces in large cities, but in December, a Supreme Court decision forced him to withdraw troops from most locations. The use of the Insurrection Act would allow the president to circumvent existing legal restrictions and significantly strengthen federal control over the states.

Trump threatens to invoke "Insurrection Act" in Minnesota to suppress protests, what does it mean16.01.26, 05:21 • 4366 views

Stepan Haftko

US Elections
Skirmishes
Minnesota
Tim Walz
Supreme Court of the United States
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump