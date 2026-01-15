René Guba Murder: Trump threatens to deploy military forces over ICE protests in Minnesota

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
02:15 PM • 5610 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 12443 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 42963 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 55445 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 31749 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 31380 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 50259 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 40814 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 41879 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 36156 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 20037 views
In Lviv, a Russian drone damaged the stained glass windows of a historic churchJanuary 15, 07:59 AM • 4842 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 15, 08:33 AM • 27851 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 37448 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+11:42 AM • 17209 views
Publications
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 37525 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 42984 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 55465 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 56306 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 69410 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Dnipro
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 1008 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 20098 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 42403 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 76267 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 67344 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot

René Guba Murder: Trump threatens to deploy military forces over ICE protests in Minnesota

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

Donald Trump has threatened to deploy military forces in Minnesota following protests sparked by immigration agents' actions. This occurred after an officer shot a Venezuelan man, and earlier an agent fatally shot a US citizen.

René Guba Murder: Trump threatens to deploy military forces over ICE protests in Minnesota

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy military forces in Minnesota after several days of angry protests over the increasing number of immigration agents on the streets of Minneapolis, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication notes that the confrontation between residents and federal officials is becoming increasingly tense after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot US citizen Renee Good in a car in Minneapolis eight days ago, and protests have spread to other cities. Trump's latest threat came hours after an immigration officer shot a Venezuelan man who, the government said, fled after agents tried to stop his car in Minneapolis.

Thousands march in Minneapolis over killing of Renee Good by ICE agent11.01.26, 04:40 • 5437 views

"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota do not abide by the law and stop professional agitators and insurgents from attacking the patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will invoke the INSURRECTION ACT," Trump wrote on social media.

Trump, a Republican, has for weeks ridiculed the state's Democratic leaders and called the Somali community in the area "garbage" that should be "thrown out" of the country.

He has already sent nearly 3,000 federal officers to the Minneapolis area, who carried weapons through the city's icy streets, dressed in military camouflage and masks covering their faces. They were often met with loud, often angry protests from residents, some blowing whistles or banging tambourines.

Agents arrested both immigrants and protesters, at times smashing windows and pulling people from cars, and were shouted at in several episodes where they stopped Black and Hispanic US citizens and demanded identification.

Killing of Renee Good by US immigration officer: Media releases new video10.01.26, 13:20 • 12464 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Social network
Martial law
Skirmishes
Minnesota
Donald Trump
United States