Trump threatens to invoke "Insurrection Act" in Minnesota to suppress protests, what does it mean

President Donald Trump announced his readiness to deploy regular US troops to suppress protests in Minneapolis, which erupted after a series of shootings involving federal agents. On Thursday, January 15, he threatened to activate the "Insurrection Act" to stop resistance to the actions of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This was reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

The situation in the state escalated after the fatal wounding of 37-year-old American Renee Good by an ICE agent during a raid on January 7. A new wave of anger rose on Wednesday when a federal officer wounded a Venezuelan citizen in the leg. Governor Tim Walz called the presence of thousands of armed agents "organized cruelty" and an "occupation" of the state.

Rene Goody Murder: Trump Threatens Military Force Over ICE Protests in Minnesota

If Minnesota's corrupt politicians don't obey the law and stop professional agitators and insurgents from attacking ICE patriots, I will invoke the INSURRECTION ACT - Trump wrote on Truth Social.

What the application of this law means

The "Insurrection Act" of 1807 is an exceptional tool that allows the president to use the army to enforce law and order within the country, effectively bypassing the prohibition on police functions for the military.

The president can deploy troops even without the governor's consent if he believes that local authorities are unable to ensure compliance with federal laws.

Killing of Renee Good by US immigration officer: Media releases new video

The law was last applied in 1992 during the Los Angeles riots.

According to a YouGov poll, only 22% of Americans support such a move in Minnesota, while 44% are strongly opposed.

State authorities' reaction

Governor Tim Walz called on residents to protest peacefully, but at the same time advised them to record all federal actions on video for future lawsuits. Local leaders are already preparing legal challenges, arguing that the current conditions in the state do not meet the legal definition of "insurrection."

Constitutional experts warn that the use of the army against civilian protesters could lead to an unprecedented legal crisis and further destabilization of the region.

Thousands march in Minneapolis over killing of Renee Good by ICE agent