Trump threatens to invoke "Insurrection Act" in Minnesota to suppress protests, what does it mean

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
10:04 PM • 4328 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 16154 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 24499 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 57203 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 69129 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 37212 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33800 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52826 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42344 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44508 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 13866 views
The government has approved a list of items prohibited in schoolsJanuary 15, 06:01 PM • 3700 views
Vance will not attend the Munich Security ConferenceJanuary 15, 06:05 PM • 2734 views
German Federal Court Blames Ukraine for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack - MediaJanuary 15, 06:25 PM • 4096 views
Svyrydenko: Ministry of Education and KMDA should extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 2026January 15, 07:58 PM • 4680 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 13880 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 46817 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 57203 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 69129 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 60850 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Elon Musk
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
White House
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 10301 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 23127 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 44873 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 78615 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 69546 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Film

Trump threatens to invoke "Insurrection Act" in Minnesota to suppress protests, what does it mean

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Trump announced his readiness to involve the US army to suppress protests in Minneapolis, which erupted after shootings involving federal agents. The state governor called the agents' actions "organized brutality," and most Americans do not support the use of this law.

Trump threatens to invoke "Insurrection Act" in Minnesota to suppress protests, what does it mean

President Donald Trump announced his readiness to deploy regular US troops to suppress protests in Minneapolis, which erupted after a series of shootings involving federal agents. On Thursday, January 15, he threatened to activate the "Insurrection Act" to stop resistance to the actions of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This was reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

The situation in the state escalated after the fatal wounding of 37-year-old American Renee Good by an ICE agent during a raid on January 7. A new wave of anger rose on Wednesday when a federal officer wounded a Venezuelan citizen in the leg. Governor Tim Walz called the presence of thousands of armed agents "organized cruelty" and an "occupation" of the state.

Rene Goody Murder: Trump Threatens Military Force Over ICE Protests in Minnesota15.01.26, 19:06 • 3346 views

If Minnesota's corrupt politicians don't obey the law and stop professional agitators and insurgents from attacking ICE patriots, I will invoke the INSURRECTION ACT

- Trump wrote on Truth Social.

What the application of this law means

The "Insurrection Act" of 1807 is an exceptional tool that allows the president to use the army to enforce law and order within the country, effectively bypassing the prohibition on police functions for the military.

The president can deploy troops even without the governor's consent if he believes that local authorities are unable to ensure compliance with federal laws.

Killing of Renee Good by US immigration officer: Media releases new video10.01.26, 13:20 • 12478 views

The law was last applied in 1992 during the Los Angeles riots.

According to a YouGov poll, only 22% of Americans support such a move in Minnesota, while 44% are strongly opposed.

State authorities' reaction

Governor Tim Walz called on residents to protest peacefully, but at the same time advised them to record all federal actions on video for future lawsuits. Local leaders are already preparing legal challenges, arguing that the current conditions in the state do not meet the legal definition of "insurrection."

Constitutional experts warn that the use of the army against civilian protesters could lead to an unprecedented legal crisis and further destabilization of the region. 

Thousands march in Minneapolis over killing of Renee Good by ICE agent11.01.26, 04:40 • 5449 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Skirmishes
Truth Social
Tim Walz
Donald Trump
United States
Los Angeles