REDMI Note 15 Series at Allo: Titan Power. Reliability that endures more, and advantageous offers at the start of sales

The marketplace for innovative goods Allo announces the start of sales in Ukraine of the new REDMI Note 15 smartphone series, which combines increased reliability, extended shooting capabilities, and a well-thought-out user experience – for active daily use without compromises, reports UNN.

Smartphones that withstand the dynamics of modern life

The REDMI Note 15 series was created for users who value a smartphone that works stably regardless of circumstances. All models in the line are built on the concept of "REDMI Titan Reliability" – a comprehensive approach to durability that includes a reinforced body structure, increased drop resistance, and protection against water and dust. The flagship models REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G and REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G are SGS Premium Performance certified, confirming resistance to drops from heights of up to 2.5 m, bending and compression, as well as IP66/IP68 protection. (The younger models REDMI Note 15 and REDMI Note 15 5G also received certification for drop resistance from heights of up to 1.8 m and 1.7 m, respectively). Protective Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 and a multi-layer shock-absorbing design reduce the risk of damage in everyday use. Even in difficult conditions – in the rain, in the cold, or with wet hands – the smartphone remains comfortable to use thanks to its sensitive display and protection of key components.

More freedom without charging

Improved battery life is one of the key advantages of the series. The REDMI Note 15 series smartphones are equipped with modern high-capacity silicon-carbon batteries up to 6500 mAh: this modern technology makes it possible to combine high battery capacity with a thin body.

The flagship REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G supports 100 W hypercharging, allowing for quick recharges even with a busy schedule, and an optimized power management system ensures up to 80% battery capacity retention. The entire line also supports reverse charging, adding convenience in everyday scenarios.

Moments worth saving

The REDMI Note 15 series is focused on real shooting scenarios – from travel and portraits to social media content. The Pro models of the series received a 200-megapixel camera with a large 1/1.4" sensor, optical stabilization, and 2× and 4× lossless zoom, which allows for detailed shots in any lighting.

The REDMI Note 15 and REDMI Note 15 5G models are equipped with a 108-MP camera with 3× optical-level zoom – optimal for everyday photos, portraits, and urban scenes.

AI tools help easily improve photos, and there's also quick content export to social networks – without complex settings or third-party applications.

Smooth operation and smart features

The REDMI Note 15 series smartphones provide fast and stable operation thanks to modern Snapdragon and MediaTek processors. Even in multitasking mode or during games, the devices demonstrate smooth graphics and energy efficiency.

The integration of Google Gemini, Circle to Search with Google, and proprietary AI features simplifies working with texts, searching for information, and interacting with the smartphone, turning it into a personal digital assistant.

Large screen and loud sound for full immersion

The series is equipped with AMOLED displays up to 6.83 inches with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3200 nits, ensuring comfortable viewing even in bright sunlight. TÜV Rheinland certifications confirm reduced eye strain during prolonged use.

Powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® support and volume amplification up to 400% (in Pro models) provide clear sound during calls, games, and video viewing – even in noisy environments.

From 15.01 to 15.02.2026, when purchasing REDMI Note 15 series smartphones on allo.ua and mi.ua, customers receive benefits up to UAH 3000, a 24-month warranty, one free screen replacement within 12 months, and YouTube Premium (2 months).

All models of the line are available at Allo in various colors and memory configurations, allowing users to choose the optimal smartphone according to their needs and lifestyle.

Allo – a marketplace for innovative goods from electronics and tools to furniture and electric vehicles, with order delivery to home, post office, or stores in over 100 cities of Ukraine.

Open Allo – close the question.