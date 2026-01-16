REDMI Note 15 Series at Allo: Titan Power. Reliability that endures more, and advantageous offers at the start of sales

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
06:27 PM • 3164 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 5454 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 10775 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 14227 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 31574 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 29457 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 26736 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25273 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24218 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 34114 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Due to new Russian attacks, two regions are without power, Kyiv and two regions have restrictions, and emergency blackouts are in effect in several regions - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 16, 09:52 AM • 9242 views
TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court rulingJanuary 16, 09:54 AM • 33202 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 18353 views
Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-18January 16, 12:42 PM • 13348 views
Ukraine and US have differences on peace agreement - Zelenskyy02:04 PM • 11307 views
Publications
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 10782 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto04:00 PM • 8334 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 45318 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 76816 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 95043 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhoto07:05 PM • 872 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 18386 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 23902 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 35571 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 56367 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
TikTok

REDMI Note 15 Series at Allo: Titan Power. Reliability that endures more, and advantageous offers at the start of sales

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The REDMI Note 15 series is designed for users who value a smartphone that works stably regardless of circumstances. All models in the line are built on the concept of "REDMI Titan Reliability" – a comprehensive approach to durability that includes a reinforced body structure, increased drop resistance, and protection against water and dust.

REDMI Note 15 Series at Allo: Titan Power. Reliability that endures more, and advantageous offers at the start of sales

The marketplace for innovative goods Allo announces the start of sales in Ukraine of the new REDMI Note 15 smartphone series, which combines increased reliability, extended shooting capabilities, and a well-thought-out user experience – for active daily use without compromises, reports UNN.

Smartphones that withstand the dynamics of modern life

The REDMI Note 15 series was created for users who value a smartphone that works stably regardless of circumstances. All models in the line are built on the concept of "REDMI Titan Reliability" – a comprehensive approach to durability that includes a reinforced body structure, increased drop resistance, and protection against water and dust. The flagship models REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G and REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G are SGS Premium Performance certified, confirming resistance to drops from heights of up to 2.5 m, bending and compression, as well as IP66/IP68 protection. (The younger models REDMI Note 15 and REDMI Note 15 5G also received certification for drop resistance from heights of up to 1.8 m and 1.7 m, respectively). Protective Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 and a multi-layer shock-absorbing design reduce the risk of damage in everyday use. Even in difficult conditions – in the rain, in the cold, or with wet hands – the smartphone remains comfortable to use thanks to its sensitive display and protection of key components.

More freedom without charging

Improved battery life is one of the key advantages of the series. The REDMI Note 15 series smartphones are equipped with modern high-capacity silicon-carbon batteries up to 6500 mAh: this modern technology makes it possible to combine high battery capacity with a thin body.

The flagship REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G supports 100 W hypercharging, allowing for quick recharges even with a busy schedule, and an optimized power management system ensures up to 80% battery capacity retention. The entire line also supports reverse charging, adding convenience in everyday scenarios.

Moments worth saving

The REDMI Note 15 series is focused on real shooting scenarios – from travel and portraits to social media content. The Pro models of the series received a 200-megapixel camera with a large 1/1.4" sensor, optical stabilization, and 2× and 4× lossless zoom, which allows for detailed shots in any lighting.

The REDMI Note 15 and REDMI Note 15 5G models are equipped with a 108-MP camera with 3× optical-level zoom – optimal for everyday photos, portraits, and urban scenes.

AI tools help easily improve photos, and there's also quick content export to social networks – without complex settings or third-party applications.

Smooth operation and smart features

The REDMI Note 15 series smartphones provide fast and stable operation thanks to modern Snapdragon and MediaTek processors. Even in multitasking mode or during games, the devices demonstrate smooth graphics and energy efficiency.

The integration of Google Gemini, Circle to Search with Google, and proprietary AI features simplifies working with texts, searching for information, and interacting with the smartphone, turning it into a personal digital assistant.

Large screen and loud sound for full immersion

The series is equipped with AMOLED displays up to 6.83 inches with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3200 nits, ensuring comfortable viewing even in bright sunlight. TÜV Rheinland certifications confirm reduced eye strain during prolonged use.

Powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® support and volume amplification up to 400% (in Pro models) provide clear sound during calls, games, and video viewing – even in noisy environments.

From 15.01 to 15.02.2026, when purchasing REDMI Note 15 series smartphones on allo.ua and mi.ua, customers receive benefits up to UAH 3000, a 24-month warranty, one free screen replacement within 12 months, and YouTube Premium (2 months).

All models of the line are available at Allo in various colors and memory configurations, allowing users to choose the optimal smartphone according to their needs and lifestyle.

________

Allo – a marketplace for innovative goods from electronics and tools to furniture and electric vehicles, with order delivery to home, post office, or stores in over 100 cities of Ukraine.

Open Allo – close the question.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Technology
Brand
Social network
Electricity
Ukraine