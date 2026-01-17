$43.180.08
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 10156 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 14814 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 18893 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 18555 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 35607 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 31661 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 27782 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25753 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24978 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Global temperatures in 2025 decreased, but scientists warn of new records

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Global temperatures in 2025 did not exceed the peak levels of 2024 due to La Niña, but still ranked among the warmest. The average temperature was 1.47°C higher than pre-industrial levels, and scientists warn of further warming.

Global temperatures in 2025 decreased, but scientists warn of new records

According to new data from the European climate service "Copernicus" and the UK Met Office, global temperatures in 2025 failed to surpass the peak levels of 2024. The main reason for the temporary "cooling" was the influence of the natural phenomenon La Niña in the Pacific Ocean. However, 2025 still ranked among the three warmest years on record. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Despite the natural cooling effect of La Niña, the average global temperature in 2025 was 1.47°C higher than pre-industrial levels. Scientists emphasize that the warming trend remains unchanged due to carbon emissions.

Not all is bad: the main climate victories of 2025 that give the world a chance – Bloomberg24.12.25, 18:27 • 3967 views

According to Professor Rowan Sutton of the Met Office, "the planet continues to respond with warming to the increasing concentration of greenhouse gases."

Alarming forecasts and extreme weather

Deputy Director of "Copernicus" Dr. Samantha Burgess warned that in twenty years, current indicators will seem "relatively cool."

In the Alps, the rate of glacier disappearance will peak in eight years: over 100 will vanish forever16.12.25, 01:10 • 3816 views

It seems that we will exceed the long-term warming level of 1.5 degrees by the end of this decade

- noted Burgess.

Even in a "cooler" year, the world faced extreme events:

  • devastating wildfires in Los Angeles in January;
    • powerful Hurricane Melissa in October;
      • record heat in Antarctica.

        Approaching the critical limit

        The last three years (2023–2025) have been the warmest three-year period in history, effectively bringing the planet to the brink of violating the Paris Agreement's goals. Climatologists are concerned that even in La Niña years, temperatures remain abnormally high, indicating a significant accumulation of heat in the oceans. 

        Annual Arctic survey reveals environmental destruction17.12.25, 06:17 • 4208 views

        Stepan Haftko

