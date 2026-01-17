Global temperatures in 2025 decreased, but scientists warn of new records

According to new data from the European climate service "Copernicus" and the UK Met Office, global temperatures in 2025 failed to surpass the peak levels of 2024. The main reason for the temporary "cooling" was the influence of the natural phenomenon La Niña in the Pacific Ocean. However, 2025 still ranked among the three warmest years on record. This is reported by UNN.

Despite the natural cooling effect of La Niña, the average global temperature in 2025 was 1.47°C higher than pre-industrial levels. Scientists emphasize that the warming trend remains unchanged due to carbon emissions.

According to Professor Rowan Sutton of the Met Office, "the planet continues to respond with warming to the increasing concentration of greenhouse gases."

Alarming forecasts and extreme weather

Deputy Director of "Copernicus" Dr. Samantha Burgess warned that in twenty years, current indicators will seem "relatively cool."

It seems that we will exceed the long-term warming level of 1.5 degrees by the end of this decade - noted Burgess.

Even in a "cooler" year, the world faced extreme events:

devastating wildfires in Los Angeles in January;

powerful Hurricane Melissa in October;

record heat in Antarctica.

Approaching the critical limit

The last three years (2023–2025) have been the warmest three-year period in history, effectively bringing the planet to the brink of violating the Paris Agreement's goals. Climatologists are concerned that even in La Niña years, temperatures remain abnormally high, indicating a significant accumulation of heat in the oceans.

