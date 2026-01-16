Chechen leader's son Adam Kadyrov in intensive care after car accident in Grozny - Media

Adam Kadyrov, the son of the head of Chechnya, has been admitted to a new republican hospital in Grozny after a car accident and is in serious condition. This was reported to "Kavkaz.Realii" by two sources, according to UNN.

"Roads to the hospital are closed because Adam was brought there; he is in intensive care, unconscious, as they say. We don't know for sure what happened to Kadyrov's son," one of the media's interlocutors in Grozny said. Another interlocutor, a diaspora representative, reported similar information.

According to the NIYSO movement, Adam Kadyrov's motorcade "was moving at high speed, car after car, when it suddenly encountered an obstacle": "As a result, cars started crashing into each other, so we are receiving information that there are many casualties, but such a commotion is precisely because of Adam."

A representative of the movement told the media that they received information from various sources, but they cannot yet definitively speak about the condition of the Chechen leader's son.

