Chechen leader's son Adam Kadyrov in intensive care after car accident in Grozny - Media

06:27 PM • 982 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 1900 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 7332 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
01:20 PM • 13154 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 30385 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 28654 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 26355 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25086 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 23997 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 33524 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
Popular news
Due to new Russian attacks, two regions are without power, Kyiv and two regions have restrictions, and emergency blackouts are in effect in several regions - Ministry of Energy
January 16, 09:52 AM
TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court ruling
January 16, 09:54 AM
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold
January 16, 10:34 AM
Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-18
January 16, 12:42 PM
Ukraine and US have differences on peace agreement - Zelenskyy
02:04 PM
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 7336 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto04:00 PM • 6604 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 44705 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 76253 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 94419 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 17309 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 23560 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 35253 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 56082 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 89641 views
Chechen leader's son Adam Kadyrov in intensive care after car accident in Grozny - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Adam Kadyrov, the son of the head of Chechnya, was taken to a new republican hospital in Grozny after a car accident. He is in critical condition in intensive care, and roads to the hospital are blocked.

Chechen leader's son Adam Kadyrov in intensive care after car accident in Grozny - Media

Adam Kadyrov, the son of the head of Chechnya, has been admitted to a new republican hospital in Grozny after a car accident and is in serious condition. This was reported to "Kavkaz.Realii" by two sources, according to UNN.

"Roads to the hospital are closed because Adam was brought there; he is in intensive care, unconscious, as they say. We don't know for sure what happened to Kadyrov's son," one of the media's interlocutors in Grozny said. Another interlocutor, a diaspora representative, reported similar information.

Kadyrov appeared in public with a cane after reports of his hospitalization04.01.26, 15:58 • 30693 views

According to the NIYSO movement, Adam Kadyrov's motorcade "was moving at high speed, car after car, when it suddenly encountered an obstacle": "As a result, cars started crashing into each other, so we are receiving information that there are many casualties, but such a commotion is precisely because of Adam."

Indictment against Kadyrov sent to court - Prosecutor General's Office11.12.25, 14:16 • 3957 views

A representative of the movement told the media that they received information from various sources, but they cannot yet definitively speak about the condition of the Chechen leader's son.

Adam Kadyrov's wedding was attended by two Russian Deputy Prime Ministers and a number of top politicians30.06.25, 21:14 • 5700 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Road traffic accident
Radio Liberty