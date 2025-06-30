Adam Kadyrov's wedding was attended by two Russian Deputy Prime Ministers and a number of top politicians

The massive wedding of 17-year-old Adam Kadyrov was attended by Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Denis Manturov and Alexander Novak. This was announced on his Telegram channel by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Ramzan Kadyrov, his son's wedding was also attended by the authorized representative of the Russian President in the North Caucasian Federal District, Yuri Chaika, the head of the LDPR, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Moscow region, Andrey Vorobyov, the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, the head of the so-called DPR, Denis Pushilin, the heads of all North Caucasian regions, "stars of world sports, figures of science, culture and religion."

Kommersant newspaper drew attention to the fact that Adam Kadyrov wore a watch worth almost 7 million dollars to the wedding. The son of the Chechen leader appeared in public with a watch, probably a Jacob & Co. Billionaire Ashoka. The Ashoka website, as Kommersant writes, states that they are released only in a few limited edition modifications.

The first version of the watch was created in 2015. It is encrusted with 260 diamonds, and their cost, according to the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève foundation, exceeds 18 million dollars. Another model of the watch was created in 2020. They are encrusted with 325 diamonds, with an estimated value of 27.7 million dollars. In 2023, Ashoka released a series of 18 watches, the minimum cost of which is 2 million.

Adam also showed off behind the wheel of a limited edition Mercedes-Benz G-Class STRONGER THAN THE 1980 in Agave Green. The series includes only 460 cars and was not officially supplied to Russia. The approximate number of cars of this model is about 150 units. The car was presented in Germany on April 16, 2025, with a starting price of 190 thousand dollars.

Recall

Adam Kadyrov's wedding took place on June 28. It was reported that his bride was a girl named Medni. On the wedding day, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said that his son was congratulated, in particular, by President Vladimir Putin.