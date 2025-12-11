Indictment against Kadyrov sent to court - Prosecutor General's Office

The indictment against the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, has been sent to court, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

During the investigation, it was established that Kadyrov organized the invasion of units of the Russian National Guard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the Chechen Republic, and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, which are under his control, into the territory of Ukraine to wage an aggressive war and seize Ukrainian territories.

According to his instructions, subordinate formations seized settlements, brutally treated civilians, and violated the laws and customs of war, the Prosecutor General's Office added.

It was also established that the accused, having full political and administrative power in the Chechen Republic, organized the creation of new military units, their manning, training, and financing, with the aim of continuing the aggressive war against Ukraine.

On his own Telegram channel, Kadyrov repeatedly justified and glorified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, the temporary occupation of Ukrainian territories, and the military personnel involved in these crimes.

Kadyrov promises "harsh response" to Ukraine after drone attack on Grozny

In addition, after the strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on October 29, 2024, on a military facility in Gudermes, the accused, in violation of international humanitarian law, ordered not to take Ukrainian servicemen prisoner - out of revenge and to intimidate the Ukrainian army.

It was also established that from October 2022 to May 2025, the accused, aware of the risks of strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on military facilities in the Chechen Republic, organized the detention of at least 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the locations of Russian security forces. This was done to use the prisoners as a "human shield" to cover military facilities from attacks. Such actions, according to the Rome Statute of the ICC, constitute a war crime.

His actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 110, Part 3 of Article 436-2, Part 2 of Article 437, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine; justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants; crime of aggression; war crimes), the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

SBU announced a заочна підозра (in absentia suspicion) against Ramzan Kadyrov