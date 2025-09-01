SBU announced a заочна підозра (in absentia suspicion) against Ramzan Kadyrov

$41.320.06
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
09:15 AM • 71618 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 54754 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
September 1, 07:50 AM • 97628 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
September 1, 06:45 AM • 106794 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
September 1, 05:46 AM • 97753 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 81463 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
August 31, 09:30 PM • 35139 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 24778 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
August 30, 04:05 PM • 55222 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaise
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
September 1, 07:50 AM • 97593 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
September 1, 06:45 AM • 106764 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
SBU announced a заочна підозра (in absentia suspicion) against Ramzan Kadyrov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The SBU announced an in absentia suspicion against the head of Chechnya, Kadyrov. He ordered the use of Ukrainian prisoners as a "human shield" and the shooting of Ukrainian soldiers.

SBU announced a заочна підозра (in absentia suspicion) against Ramzan Kadyrov

The Security Service of Ukraine announced a заочна підозра (in absentia suspicion) against Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, who ordered the use of Ukrainian prisoners as a "human shield" for the Russian occupiers, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

The Security Service has gathered new evidence of war crimes committed by Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, who is involved in the cruel treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

According to the case materials, during a speech to Russian propagandists, the defendant stated that he had instructed his "subordinates" not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner, but to shoot them on the battlefield.

As the investigation established, Kadyrov's order was "addressed" to the commanders of Chechen militants fighting in the ranks of the Russian occupation groups against Ukraine.

He also ordered Ukrainian prisoners held in Chechnya to be sent to the roofs of military facilities in Grozny.

Thus, Kadyrov proposed using imprisoned combatants as a "human shield" against drone attacks by the Defense Forces.

Such statements by the defendant constitute a violation of the laws and customs of war applicable in armed conflicts in accordance with the norms of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Based on new evidence, investigators of the Security Service have заочно (in absentia) notified Kadyrov of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Kadyrov's family received a record number of awards after the invasion of Ukraine

Recall

In August 2022, the SBU investigation qualified the defendant's actions as preparing and waging an aggressive war, justifying it, and encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Comprehensive measures are ongoing to bring the defendant to justice for crimes against our state and its citizens.

The investigation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine