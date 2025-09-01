SBU announced a заочна підозра (in absentia suspicion) against Ramzan Kadyrov

The Security Service of Ukraine announced a заочна підозра (in absentia suspicion) against Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, who ordered the use of Ukrainian prisoners as a "human shield" for the Russian occupiers, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

The Security Service has gathered new evidence of war crimes committed by Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, who is involved in the cruel treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

According to the case materials, during a speech to Russian propagandists, the defendant stated that he had instructed his "subordinates" not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner, but to shoot them on the battlefield.

As the investigation established, Kadyrov's order was "addressed" to the commanders of Chechen militants fighting in the ranks of the Russian occupation groups against Ukraine.

He also ordered Ukrainian prisoners held in Chechnya to be sent to the roofs of military facilities in Grozny.

Thus, Kadyrov proposed using imprisoned combatants as a "human shield" against drone attacks by the Defense Forces.

Such statements by the defendant constitute a violation of the laws and customs of war applicable in armed conflicts in accordance with the norms of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Based on new evidence, investigators of the Security Service have заочно (in absentia) notified Kadyrov of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Recall

In August 2022, the SBU investigation qualified the defendant's actions as preparing and waging an aggressive war, justifying it, and encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Comprehensive measures are ongoing to bring the defendant to justice for crimes against our state and its citizens.

The investigation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.