Kadyrov's family received a record number of awards after the invasion of Ukraine

The family of the pro-Russian head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has received almost 150 various awards since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Kadyrov himself has the most, Russian "media" report, according to UNN.

Ramzan Kadyrov received 31 medals in just over 41 months (21.2% of the total number of awards for the entire family). Thus, the pro-Russian head of Chechnya is awarded on average once every 40 days.

In second place was his son Adam - he received 16 medals and awards. Half of them Kadyrov's son received within two months - in October and November 2023. He received several awards after beating Nikita Zhuravel, an inmate, in the Grozny pre-trial detention center.

In third place is Kadyrov's daughter Aishat. Since February 2022, she has received 10 awards. At the same time, a significant part of the Kadyrov family's awards consists of state and, predominantly, internal awards of Chechnya.

Among them are also awards and distinctions from Russian law enforcement agencies (Rosgvardiya, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, and the Federal Penitentiary Service). In addition, the Kadyrovs also have awards from the heads of the occupation "administrations" in the captured territories of Ukraine.

