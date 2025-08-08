Kadyrov's family received a record number of awards after the invasion of Ukraine

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
03:03 PM • 12783 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
02:38 PM • 49747 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 62141 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 40277 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 83393 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 59630 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 45284 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 35210 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 81275 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 25356 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.1m/s
51%
754mm
Popular news
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM • 88617 views
Combat medic "Mary" died at the front: details of her life and featPhotoAugust 8, 08:39 AM • 4298 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 84718 views
Trump wants to meet Putin in the Vatican: Italy under diplomatic pressure12:44 PM • 10939 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 41087 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo02:38 PM • 49754 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 42162 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 62148 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 86098 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 81284 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Europe
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 86098 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 156004 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 171035 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 177136 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 166176 views
Actual
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Forbes
Mi-8
The Guardian

Kadyrov's family received a record number of awards after the invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3478 views

The pro-Russian head of Chechnya and members of his family have received almost 150 awards since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Kadyrov himself has 31 medals, his son Adam has 16, and his daughter Aishat has 10.

Kadyrov's family received a record number of awards after the invasion of Ukraine

The family of the pro-Russian head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has received almost 150 various awards since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Kadyrov himself has the most, Russian "media" report, according to UNN.

Details

Ramzan Kadyrov received 31 medals in just over 41 months (21.2% of the total number of awards for the entire family). Thus, the pro-Russian head of Chechnya is awarded on average once every 40 days.

In second place was his son Adam - he received 16 medals and awards. Half of them Kadyrov's son received within two months - in October and November 2023. He received several awards after beating Nikita Zhuravel, an inmate, in the Grozny pre-trial detention center.

In third place is Kadyrov's daughter Aishat. Since February 2022, she has received 10 awards. At the same time, a significant part of the Kadyrov family's awards consists of state and, predominantly, internal awards of Chechnya.

Among them are also awards and distinctions from Russian law enforcement agencies (Rosgvardiya, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, and the Federal Penitentiary Service). In addition, the Kadyrovs also have awards from the heads of the occupation "administrations" in the captured territories of Ukraine.

Recall

The pro-Russian head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, almost drowned at one of the Turkish resorts. He was pulled ashore by coast guard representatives and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Ukraine